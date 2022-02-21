Reveille 10 Release Expands Support for Hyland OnBase® and Alfresco™ and Microsoft Power Automation

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reveille Software Inc. today announced the launch of its latest product release, Reveille 10, which offers support for Hyland OnBase® and Alfresco™ and expands support for Microsoft products. Reveille's innovative products help companies monitor, analyze and optimize ECM platforms, content applications and unstructured data. The latest product release, Reveille 10, delivers new capabilities to increase efficiency, optimize operations, and help companies reduce operating costs by leveraging Reveille to optimize their ECM platforms including those from Microsoft, Hyland, OpenText, Box and Kofax.

Reveille's support for Hyland Alfresco provides agentless, out-of-the-box capabilities to ensure the continued health and productivity of Hyland Alfresco platform and related ECM solutions.

"Many organizations have multi-content systems platforms and as a result there is a growing need for visibility across all of your content systems and applications. Reveille 10 is an innovative, agentless off-the-shelf product that helps leading Fortune 1000 companies monitor and optimize their ECM platforms including Microsoft, Hyland, OpenText, Box and Kofax," said Bob Estes, President and CEO of Reveille Software Inc.

"With Reveille 10, Microsoft, Hyland, OpenText, Box and Kofax content system customers can be assured of the highest performance levels and observability. Reveille 10 available this week, delivers over 95 new features that includes new tests, dashboards, reports, and integrations. The comprehensive visibility allows customers to accelerate problem identification and resolution across mission critical applications that automate processes, meet regulatory and compliance requirements, harness unstructured content and connect it to the core enterprise applications used every day," said Brian DeWyer, Co-founder and CTO of Reveille Software Inc.

New functionality and capabilities within Reveille 10 include:

New Hyland OnBase and Hyland Alfresco coverage for ECM monitoring and optimization

New intelligent automation capabilities with support for Microsoft Power Automate and Microsoft Power BI

New support for OpenTelemetry/Observability

Expanded OpenText platform coverage for enhanced monitoring and optimization

Over 95 enhancements for deeper observability, automation, and ECM problem resolution

Over 100 new content system metrics for enhanced productivity and deeper collaboration within Reveille

Reveille's commitment to continued innovation and product enhancements ensures organizations have the most secure, efficient, easy and reliable products to monitor their existing ECM platform, content applications and unstructured data. To learn more about the latest innovations from Reveille, visit Reveille's website.

About Reveille

Founded in 2003, Reveille is the industry leader in ECM Performance Optimization for cloud and on-premises content systems (ECM) monitoring, analytics, management, protection, and remediation. Reveille's services enable customers to manage their ECM applications intelligently and comprehensively manage their underlying ECM asset across ECM platforms including Microsoft, OpenText, IBM, Box, Kofax, and Hyland. Discover why leading Fortune 1000 companies have chosen Reveille to monitor and optimize their ECM systems. Visit www.reveillesoftware.com.

