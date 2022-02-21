TRIOSE Wins ‘Organization of The Year’ for Excellent Customer Service

WYOMISSING, Pa., Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRIOSE Inc. , the leading provider of intelligent healthcare supply chain solutions, is proud to announce the company has been recognized by the National Customer Service Association (NCSA). TRIOSE has been awarded service organization of the year - small organization in the NCSA’s 2022 All-Stars Awards .

“We are honored to receive an award that recognizes the cornerstone of our mission — customer service,” said Carlton Painter, Client Services Manager at TRIOSE. “Over the past few years, TRIOSE has played a more critical role in our client partnerships than ever before, adapting to evolving needs and proactively providing solutions.”

The NCSA’s All-Stars Award recognizes organizations that consistently provide outstanding service to all of their customers, live their organizational mission and values, and regularly go above and beyond typical service expectations.

For more than two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of being prepared for the unexpected — especially for the healthcare industry. From securing new international carriers and vendors to access critical personal protective equipment to developing innovative services that keep people safe, such as Pharmacy IQ and Cold Chain Solutions , TRIOSE is dedicated to helping clients prepare for and overcome challenging circumstances.

“Building lasting customer relationships and providing best-in-class customer experiences is how we are able to positively impact the entire continuum of care at every touchpoint — from provider to patient,” said Ira Tauber, President at TRIOSE. “At TRIOSE, we leverage both technology and human ingenuity in providing our innovative solutions which drive value and enable healthcare facilities to focus on what they do best — caring for patients.”

In the NCSA’s 2021 All-Stars Awards, TRIOSE received an honorable mention in the service organization of the year category, awarded to businesses that consistently maintain a focused culture of service excellence.

For more information about TRIOSE, visit triose.com .

About TRIOSE, Inc.

For over 20 years, TRIOSE has helped health systems manage their supply chain operations and gain visibility over costs, returning time to serve patients. TRIOSE has a singular mission of making a difference in healthcare, allowing for deeper industry insights. TRIOSE has helped over 10,000 healthcare locations and continues to innovate with each one we serve. At TRIOSE, customers can rely on our team of experts to realize savings, so they can focus on what matters most, the patient.

TRIOSE is the recognized industry leader in Healthcare Supply Chain Logistics. Recent honors include Vizient Purchased Services Supplier of the Year, Philadelphia SmartCEO, Vizient NOVAPLUS® Supplier of the Year, AHA Gold Level Workplace Health Achievement, and nine consecutive appearances on the Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/398d9926-0238-4e72-bf0e-c4db6b542061