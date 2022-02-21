U.S. Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market is Forecasted to Reach a Market Value Worth US$3,040.5 Mn by 2026, at a decent CAGR of 5.1%

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High blood pressure and signs that other organs such as the liver and kidneys are damaged are key identifiers of preeclampsia in patients. Hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers widely opt for preeclampsia laboratory tests to get a clear picture of the development of the disease. The prevalence of preeclampsia in the U.S. has boosted the number of laboratory tests. Furthermore, the growing health and economic burden associated with treating pre-natal diseases have generated tremendous alarmed across government institutes and public welfare foundations in the region. Hence, this provides a solid turf for the expansion and development of preeclampsia laboratory testing.



The U.S. preeclampsia laboratory testing market is forecasted to reach a market value worth US$3,040.5 Mn by 2026. The market for preeclampsia laboratory testing is blooming at a decent CAGR of 5.1% with a growing volume of 4,629,000. A surge in preeclampsia cases amongst pregnant women and the increasing launch of investigational products would propel gains across the preeclampsia laboratory testing market in the U.S.

Looking For a Sample Copy of This Report? Request the Same Here: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/us-preeclampsia-laboratory-testing-market/request-sample

Key Highlights of U.S. Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market -

The blood tests segment is projected to hold a market value of almost US$ 1,296.1 Million in 2026 and showcases a stellar growth at a CAGR of 7.6%

The U.S. government is working in collaboration with academic institutions to enhance diagnosis and cure preeclampsia.

Two types of preeclampsia are observed in pregnant women viz severe and mild. Insufficient flow of blood to the uterus, damaged blood vessels, weak immunity system, and genetics are a few causes of preeclampsia.





Prevalence of Severe Preeclampsia is Expected to Impel Growth Across the Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market

Delay in the identification, decision-making, and access to healthcare are the leading reasons for the proliferation of preeclampsia in the region. In 2020, the market for preeclampsia laboratory testing was led by mild preeclampsia with a major share of more than 50% with a market worth of US$2,339.7 Mn. Whereas, considering an increase in the total rate of severe preeclampsia patients among delivery hospitalization, the severe preeclampsia segment is likely to grow consistently at a higher CAGR of 6.6% between 2021-2026. Subsequently, growing preeclampsia cases alongside the need for diagnosis provide lucrative growth opportunities to the players in the market.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request Customization of Report: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/us-preeclampsia-laboratory-testing-market/request-customization

Hospital and Clinics Gains Supremacy in the End User Segment

With the highest market share of 45%, hospitals and clinics emerged as the prominent end-users for preeclampsia laboratory testing and one of the largest revenue contributors in the U.S. However, by 2027, the diagnostic centre is envisaged to be the leading segment that delivers the highest growth rate. Favorable government initiatives for the development of enhanced diagnostics regimens along with the existence of various patient advocacy are the key growth drivers for the preeclampsia laboratory testing market.

The prominent companies dominating the U.S. preeclampsia laboratory testing market are PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GestVision, Siemens Healthineers AG, DRG INSTRUMENTS GMBH, Inc., Metabolomic Diagnostics Ltd., and DiabetOmics Inc. With consistent developments in the sector and growing cases of preeclampsia, the sector is expected to deliver higher returns.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

REPORT FEATURES DETAILS Test Type • Urine Tests

• Blood Tests Preeclampsia Type • Mild Preeclampsia

• Severe Preeclampsia End User • Hospitals and Clinics

• Diagnostic Centres

• Others Leading Companies • DiabetOmics

• DRG Instruments GmbH

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• GestVision, Inc.

• Lifeassay Diagnostics (Pty) Ltd.

• Metabolomic Diagnostics

• Perkin Elmer, Inc.

• Progenity, Inc.

• Quidel Corporation

• Siemens Healthineers

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Report Highlights Key Market Indicators, Market Estimates and Forecast (Value and Volume), Market Dynamics, KOL insights, Company Profiles, U.S. Country Insights

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. U.S. Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026 (US$ Million) and Volume (,000)

1.2. U.S. Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Snapshot

1.3. U.S. Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Incremental Opportunity, 2018 - 2026 (US$ Million) and Volume (,000)

1.4. Key Industry Trends

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.3. Market Landscape

2.4. Preeclampsia Diagnostics Overview

2.5. MicroRNAs: Promising Biomarker in Preeclampsia

2.6. Medical Management of Preeclampsia: An Overview

2.7. Women’s Attitudes, Beliefs and Values About Tests, And Management for Hypertensive Disorders Of Pregnancy

3. U.S. Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026

3.1. U.S. Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Outlook, By Test Type, 2018 - 2026

3.1.1. Key Highlights

3.1.2. U.S. Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Outlook, by Test Type, Value (US$ Million) and Volume (,000), 2018 - 2026

3.1.3. U.S. Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Share and BPS Analysis, by Test Type, Value and Volume, 2021 and 2026

3.1.4. U.S. Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Test Type, Value and Volume, 2021-2026

3.2. U.S. Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Outlook, By Preeclampsia Type, 2018 - 2026

3.2.1. Key Highlights

3.2.2. U.S. Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Outlook, by Preeclampsia Type, Value (US$ Million) and Volume (,000), 2018 - 2026

3.2.3. U.S. Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Share and BPS Analysis, by Preeclampsia Type, Value and Volume, 2022 and 2027

3.2.4. U.S. Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Preeclampsia Type, Value and Volume, 2022 - 2027

3.3. U.S. Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Outlook, By End User, 2018 - 2026

3.3.1. Key Highlights

3.3.2. U.S. Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Outlook, by Preeclampsia Type, Value (US$ Million) and Volume (,000), 2018 - 2026

3.3.3. U.S. Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Share and BPS Analysis, by End User, Value and Volume, 2021 and 2026

3.3.4. U.S. Preeclampsia Laboratory Testing Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End User, Value and Volume, 2021 - 2026

4. Company Profiles

4.1. Perkin Elmer, Inc.

4.1.1. Company Overview

4.1.2. Financial Performance

4.1.3. Product Portfolio

4.1.4. Recent Developments

*Above details will include, but not be limited to below list of companies based on availability

4.2. DiabetOmics, Inc.

4.3. DRG Instruments GMBH

4.4. GestVision, Inc.

4.5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

4.6. Lifeassay Diagnostics (Pty) Ltd.

4.7. Metabolomic Diagnostics Ltd.

4.8. Progenity Inc.

4.9. Quidel Corporation

4.10. Siemens Healthineers AG

4.11. ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.

Other Leading Players

5. Appendix

5.1. Research Methodology

5.2. Report Specific Research Approach

TOC Continued...!!!

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn