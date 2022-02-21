Ohio's Largest Beauty School Set to Open in Westerville, OH

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mason Anthony School's brand-new Westerville campus located at 6343-6363 Presidential Gateway, Columbus, Ohio 43231, will be opening its doors for its inaugural class on March 1, 2022. Students and the public are invited to celebrate the occasion and experience/tour the state-of-the-art facility firsthand. The 50,000 square foot campus will be the largest beauty school destination in Ohio, with three (3) distinct buildings dedicated to four individualized programs, including Advanced Cosmetology, Esthetics, Manicuring, and Massage Therapy. The school will open to Esthetics and Massage Therapy students on March 1, 2022, followed by Cosmetology and Manicuring students this Spring. The school will welcome the general public for salon services shortly after its grand opening.

Designed to give only the best to their students and clients, this multi-level campus is designed to host 600+ students and clients daily, across full-time and part-time day and night programs and full-service salon operations. The top floors of each building are dedicated to teaching theory and boast 8 state-of-the-art/technology enhanced classrooms, 2 executive suites, a library, 2 conference rooms, and 2 individual student cafeterias/breakrooms. To support clients and give students only the best equipment, the lower levels of the facilities support clinical operations and contain 75 custom cosmetology stations, 18 private treatment rooms, 6 dedicated makeup chairs, 6 express facial chairs, 8 waxing beds, 45 manicure stations and 30 custom full-body massage pedicure chairs. Each building will be equipped with the latest technology, key card security throughout, integrated music, 2 product stores, designer waiting rooms, flat screen televisions, and custom dispensaries. Before class or appointments, students and clients can even enjoy a snack or Starbucks Coffee at our on-campus 24-hour café.

"While many schools today still focus on just preparing students to only take and pass the state board exams, opening these new buildings furthers our mission that Mason Anthony approaches education in a way that prepares each student for long-term success in a career," said Senior Instructor, Sharon Babbert. "Not only will students learn what is required, but we are positive that this facility will attract only the most highly-qualified instructors and staff ensuring that students learn from the best in the industry and are well-equipped to create the career of their dreams."

With skill sets and training that go far beyond the license exam, students are instructed in areas that make professional achievement possible like growing clientele, referrals, social media marketing, retail proficiency and more. Mason Anthony School establishes confidence in each student's natural talent and promotes values that will guide students to act with professionalism, thoughtfulness, class and beauty from the inside out.

"My dream, my passion and my mission has always been to be the best. Opening the doors of this campus further promotes this mission and delivers an environment that allows each student to join us in realizing their personal best as well. We are committed to evolve education to reflect the advancements the beauty industry and this is only the beginning," said Larissa Catapano, CEO/President of Mason Anthony School. "We are beyond excited for the impact this will have on the future of beauty education in Ohio."

