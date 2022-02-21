Global Elevator Control Market (2022 to 2026) - Featuring Hitachi, Honeywell International and Nidec Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Elevator Control Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the elevator control market and it is poised to grow by $ 7.33 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 7.44% during the forecast period. The report on the elevator control market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in construction of high-rise buildings with smart vertical transportation systems and rising demand for energy-efficient elevators.



The elevator control market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The elevator control market is segmented as below:

By Application

Commercial

Residential

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

This study identifies the increasing demand for commercial spaces as one of the prime reasons driving the elevator control market growth during the next few years.



The report on elevator control market covers the following areas:

Elevator control market sizing

Elevator control market forecast

Elevator control market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading elevator control market vendors that include Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Schindler Holding Ltd., SICK AG, Thames Valley Controls Ltd., TK Elevator GmbH, and Toshiba Corp. Also, the elevator control market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nidec Corp.

Schindler Holding Ltd.

SICK AG

Thames Valley Controls Ltd.

TK Elevator GmbH

Toshiba Corp.

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yn58x8