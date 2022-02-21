Worldwide Specialty Fats and Oils Industry to 2026 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Specialty Fats and Oils Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the specialty fats and oils market and it is poised to grow by $6.06 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period.
The report on the specialty fats and oils market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by fluctuations in global cocoa production and rising consumption of confectionery and processed foods.
The specialty fats and oils market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increased awareness of health concerns as one of the prime reasons driving the specialty fats and oils market growth during the next few years.
The report on specialty fats and oils market covers the following areas:
- Specialty fats and oils market sizing
- Specialty fats and oils market forecast
- Specialty fats and oils market industry analysis
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Specialty oils - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Specialty fats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Type
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3F Industries Ltd.
- Cargill Inc.
- De Wit Speciality Oils
- Fuji Vegetable Oil Inc.
- IFFCO Group
- Musim Mas Group
- Nisshin OilliO Group Ltd.
- Olea Fats Inc.
- Puratos NV/SA
- Wilmar International Ltd.
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qofbg9