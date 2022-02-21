Blue Federal Credit Union Announces Grand Re-Opening of Denver Location

Denver, Colorado, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Federal Credit Union is excited to announce the grand re-opening of its south Denver branch located at 6460 East Yale Avenue. The opening comes after seven months of renovations including a structural gutting of the building and the addition of new interior spaces.

The original building was a Liberty Saving Bank branch. Blue acquired Liberty in 2019 and wanted to update the branch to the ‘New Blue Branch Standard’. The standard reflects community commitment and provides an atmosphere less transactional-focused, and more concierge-based with a warm comfortable atmosphere with features like a fireplace, complimentary coffee bar, and inviting community space.

“Our Yale Avenue branch is instrumental to our growth plan. The Denver community is important to Blue and we wanted to show them just how important they are with these renovations,” said Stephanie Teubner, President and CEO of Blue Federal Credit Union. “It is our hope this branch will become a central point of use for the surrounding neighborhoods and be incorporated into their daily lives while we help them discover pathways to their possibilities.”

The new design of the space is a people-centric focus leaving members feeling at home, relaxed, comfortable, safe, confident, important, and taken care of. “This project was started and finished with the community in mind every step of the way,” said Philip Cangilla, Director of Corporate Assets at Blue. “From the layout of the branch to the personal touches and decorations throughout, this branch is wholly Blue no matter where you look.”

The south Denver East Yale branch is one of 19 Blue branches throughout southern Wyoming and Colorado. You can learn more about all of Blue’s locations here: bluefcu.com/locations

Blue Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving communities across Wyoming and Colorado as well as members worldwide. Our purpose is to create a true cooperative connected to and inspired by the communities we serve and to help discover new pathways to realize your possibilities. To learn more about joining Blue, visit bluefcu.com/join.

