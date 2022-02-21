Metals & Mining Company Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the February 15th – 17th Metals & Mining Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download shareholder materials from the company’s “virtual trade booth”.

Presentations:

PresentationTicker(s)
Keynote Presentation: “How the Credit Cycle Drives Precious Metals Mining Valuations”

Daniel Oliver Jr., Managing Member of Myrmikan Capital, LLC
Keynote: “The Precious Metals Bull Market: Where's It's Been, Where It's Going”

Dave Kranzler
Publisher of Mining Stock Journal and Short Seller’s Journal
Managing Member, Golden Returns Capital
FYI Resources Ltd.(OTCQX: FYIRF | ASX: FYI)
Copper Fox Metals Inc.(OTCQX: CPFXF | TSX-V: CUU)
Los Andes Copper Ltd.(OTCQX: LSANF | TSX-V: LA)
Cypress Development Corp.(OTCQX: CYDVF | TSX-V: CYP)
Astra Exploration(TSX-V: ASTR)
Red Pine Exploration Inc.(OTCQB: RDEXF | TSX-V: RPX)
Galantas Gold Corp.(OTCQX: GALKF | TSX-V: GAL)
Pampa Metals Corp.(OTCQB PMMCF | CSE: PM)
Kodiak Copper Corp.(OTCQB: KDKCF | TSX-V: KDK)
Silver Tiger Metals Inc.(OTCQX: SLVTF | TSX-V: SLVR)
Blue Thunder Mining Inc.(OTCQB: BLTMF | TSX-V: BLUE)
QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd.(OTCQX: QEXGF | TSX-V: QEX)
Blackstone Minerals Ltd.(OTCQX: BLSTF | ASX: BSX) 
Nova Royalty Corp.(OTCQB: NOVRF | TSX-V: NOVR) 
Newcore Gold Ltd.(OTCQX: NCAUF | TSX-V: NCAU) 
Electra Battery Materials Corp.(OTCQX: ELBMF | TSX-V: ELBM) 
Minera Alamos, Inc.(OTCQX: MAIFF | TSX-V: MAI) 
Radisson Mining Resources Inc.(OTCQB: RMRDF | TSX-V: RDS) 
Karora Resources Inc.(OTCQX: KRRGF | TSX: KRR) 
E3 Metals Corp.(OTCQX: EEMMF | TSX-V: ETMC) 
Honey Badger Silver Inc.(OTCQB: HBEIF | TSX-V: TUF) 
Sun Summit Minerals Corp.(OTCQB: SMREF | TSX-V: SMN) 
Group Ten Metals Inc.(OTCQB: PGEZF | TSX- V: PGE) 
American Rare Earths Ltd.(OTCQB: ARRNF | ASX: ARR) 
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.(OTCQB: CCWOF | TSX-V: CCW) 
Val-d’Or Mining Corporation(Pink: VDOMF | TSX-V: VZZ) 
Graycliff Exploration Ltd.(OTCQB: GRYCF | CSE: GRAY) 
Reyna Silver Corp.(OTCQX: RSNVF| TSX-V: RSLV) 
Troilus Gold Corp.(OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG) 
Renforth Resources Inc.(OTCQB: RFHRF | CSE: RFR) 
Viva Gold Corp.(OTCQB: VAUCF | TSX-V: VAU) 
Aztec Minerals Corp.(OTCQB: AZZTF | TSX-V: AZT) 
Kuya Silver Corp.(OTCQB: KUYAF | CSE: KUYA) 
Precipitate Gold Corp.(OTCQB: PREIF | TSX-V: PRG) 
Novo Resources Corp.(OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO) 
Champion Iron Ltd.(OTCQX: CIAFF | TSX: CIA | ASX: CIA) 
Tesoro Resources Limited(OTCQB: TSORF | ASX: TSO) 
Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.(OTCQB: PEXZF | TSX-V: PEX)
White Gold Corp.(OTCQX: WHGOF | TSX-V: WGO)
Omai Gold Mines Corp.(Pink: OMGGF | TSX-V: OMG)

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content.

 

        











        

            

            
