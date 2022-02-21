Global Nanoemulsion Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanoemulsion Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global nanoemulsion market reached a value of US$ 9.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 16.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.80% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Nanoemulsions are thermodynamically stable isotropic systems wherein two immiscible liquids are mixed using an emulsifying agent like surfactant and co-surfactant. They are safe, effective, non-toxic, and non-irritant and have small-sized droplets with a greater surface area that provide better absorption and improved physical stability. As a result, they are used as carriers of drug molecules in pharmaceutical systems to improve the delivery of active pharma ingredients. They also help protect drugs that are susceptible to hydrolysis and oxidation, enable prolonged action of the medicaments, and provide better uptake of oil-soluble supplements in cell culture technology
Nanoemulsion Market Trends:
The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, along with increasing preferences for smart and precision drug delivery systems, represents one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for nanoemulsions worldwide. Moreover, nanoemulsions are used for targeted drug delivery of various anticancer drugs, photosensitizers, and therapeutic agents. In addition, as they can enhance the therapeutic efficacy of drugs and minimize adverse effects and toxic reactions, they are gaining traction over conventional drug delivery systems across the globe.
Apart from this, the growing aging population, which is more susceptible to critical health disorders, is propelling the need for nanoemulsions to treat reticuloendothelial system (RES) infection and in the enzyme replacement therapy of the liver. Besides this, they are employed in the cosmetics and personal care industries to manufacture foams, creams, liquids, and sprays. Furthermore, increasing demand for functional food on account of the rising health consciousness among individuals is positively influencing the applications of nanoemulsions in the food and beverage (F&B) industry. They assist in improving the digestibility of food and the bioavailability of active components
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global nanoemulsion market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, route of administration and application
Breakup by Type:
- Small-molecule Surfactant
- Protein-stabilized Emulsions
- Polysaccharide
Breakup by Route of Administration:
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Anesthetics
- Antibiotics
- Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs
- Immunosuppressants
- Steroids
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Ascendia Pharmaceuticals, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BlueWillow Biologics Inc., Covaris Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, IDEX Corporation, Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Latitude Pharmaceuticals Inc., Owen Biosciences Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd and Taiwan Liposome Co. Ltd.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global nanoemulsion market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global nanoemulsion market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the route of administration?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global nanoemulsion market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Nanoemulsion Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Small-molecule Surfactant
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Protein-stabilized Emulsions
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Polysaccharide
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Route of Administration
7.1 Oral
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Parenteral
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Anesthetics
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Antibiotics
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Immunosuppressants
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Steroids
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Other
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Ascendia Pharmaceuticals
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 BlueWillow Biologics Inc.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Covaris Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Fresenius Kabi AG
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 IDEX Corporation
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Latitude Pharmaceuticals Inc.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Owen Biosciences Inc.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Taiwan Liposome Co. Ltd.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8rufa3
Attachment