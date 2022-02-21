GM Statement

ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

The Board of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (“the Company”), is pleased to announce the results of the General Meeting (“GM”) of the Company held today in connection with the recommended proposal that, subject to the approval of the High Court of Justice, the amounts standing to the credit of the share premium account and the capital redemption reserve of the Company as at the date of the final court hearing at which confirmation of such cancellations is sought, be cancelled, as set out in the circular (“the Circular”) to shareholders dated 30 November 2021.

At the GM of the Company, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 21 February 2022, the following special resolution was passed:

Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion) Against No Description % Votes Cast 1 Cancellation of the Company’s share premium account and capital redemption reserve 99.34% 0.66%

A copy of the Circular is available for inspection on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AAEV.

21 February 2022

