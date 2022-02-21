CEO Magazine Ranks Georgia State’s EMBA 7th Among U.S.-Based Programs, 23rd Worldwide

Atlanta, Georgia, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Executive MBA (EMBA) offered by Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business is No. 7 among U.S.-based programs and 23rd worldwide, according to 2022 rankings from “CEO Magazine.”

The U.K.-based publication determines its EMBA rankings by fact-based criteria, with greatest emphasis on quality of faculty. Other attributes evaluated include international diversity, class size, accreditation, faculty-to-student ratio, cost, international exposure, work experience, professional development, gender parity and delivery methods.

“This has been an extraordinary year for Robinson’s Executive MBA program, which is marking its 40th anniversary,” said Brian Jennings, associate dean for graduate programs and executive education. “We have a long track record of producing leaders, which is a testament to our faculty and alumni. It is very gratifying to see this continued success recognized in by ‘CEO Magazine.’”

Robinson’s EMBA prepares leaders for what’s next in their careers. The 17-month program, taught at Georgia State’s Buckhead Center, broadens mid-to senior-level managers’ understanding of global business and strengthens their professional networks. The program format (every other weekend) allows participants to earn an MBA while maintaining their careers. It culminates in an international business residency and consulting project, most recently South Africa, where students meet with business leaders from around the world.

Learn more about the Georgia State University EMBA program at https://robinson.gsu.edu/emba.

