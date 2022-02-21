Industry’s First Automotive-Qualified Gen 4 PCIe® Switches Enable Autonomous Driving Ecosystem

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High-speed, low-latency connectivity solutions for distributed, heterogenous compute systems are a fundamental element in next-generation autonomous driving applications. Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) is announcing the market’s first Gen 4 automotive-qualified PCIe ® switches. These Switchtec™ PFX, PSX, and PAX switch solutions provide cutting-edge compute interconnect capabilities for Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS).



“Our automotive-qualified portfolio of Switchtec Gen 4 switches provides the lowest latency and high bandwidth required to link the CPU and accelerator building blocks used in ADAS applications,” says Krishna Mallampati, associate director of marketing and applications for Microchip’s data center solutions business unit. “We are delighted to see the culmination of several years of collaboration with key technology partners and customers to bring these solutions to market.”

Switchtec Gen 4 PCIe switches provide the high-speed interconnect that supports distributed, real-time safety-critical data processing in ADAS architectures. PCIe is emerging as the preferred compute interconnect solution for the automotive industry for the same reasons it has become pervasive in the data center market. It provides ultra-low latency and low-power bandwidth scalability to CPUs and specialized accelerator devices.

“The qualification of Microchip’s solutions to meet the stringent needs of the automotive market is a significant milestone, and one NVIDIA closely collaborated on,” said Michael Truog, senior director of Automotive Platform Architecture at NVIDIA. “Microchip’s automotive PCIe switches deliver flexibility and advanced programmability, enabling high-speed SoC and GPU connectivity within our NVIDIA DRIVE platform.”

Development Tools

Microchip’s ChipLink diagnostic Graphical User Interface (GUI) provides extensive debug, diagnostics, configuration and forensics tools for rapid deployment.

Availability

Switchtec automotive-qualified Gen 4 PCIe switches are available in production. For purchasing information, contact a Microchip sales representative .

Resources

About Microchip Technology

