Controlled Substance Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

COVID-19 Impact on Controlled Substance Market

COVID-19 impact through different recovery models such as V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, and L-shaped; has been taken into consideration while estimating and forecasting the Controlled Substance market . Different recovery scenarios are also included in the report for all the segments and regions/nation. The recovery scenarios based on which market has been forecasted and analysed herein the report are mentioned below:

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Pain

Chronic pain is pain which lasts longer than six months and can occur from post-surgery, arthritis, back pain, headaches, muscle strains and sprains, repetitive stress injuries, fibromyalgia, nerve damage, lyme disease, broken bones, cancer, and among others. Controlled substances (opioids) are majorly recommended for patients associated with advanced cancer for reduction of the discomfort caused due to a diverse group of pain syndrome. Continuous increasing prevalence of chronic pain is increasing demand for controlled substance as treatment for Chronic pain. Due to which increasing prevalence of chronic pain around the world is working as a driver for the controlled substance market.

Increasing Geriatric Population around the World

Geriatric population are at high risk of developing high chronic pain due to bone loss, Nerve damage. Muscle strains due to decreased immunity. Geriatric population requires controlled substance for the treatment of the chronic pain. Number of geriatric population is increasing very rapidly around the world. For instance: According to United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division geriatric population (persons aged 65 or over) was 702.9 million in 2019. Continuous increase in number of the geriatric population around the world is increasing demand for controlled substance around the world . Due to which increasing geriatric population around the world is working as a driver for the controlled substance market.

Market Opportunities

Increasing Strategic Agreements in Cholesterol Lowering Drugs market

Manufactures present in the market are performing various strategic agreements such as product launches or regulatory licenses/approval, acquisitions & merger, new product launches in order to expand their product portfolio with most credible credentials and advanced therapeutic products in the market focus segment. These strategic agreements are expected to create various opportunities in controlled substance market.

Increasing research and development in Controlled Substance

Increasing prevalence of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), chronic pain, depression, sleep disorder, cough suppression, anxiety, seizure is leading various manufactures to increase their research and development activities for cholesterol lowering drugs. Research and development activities to increase therapeutic advance and to reduce side effects associated with controlled substance is expected to increase demand of cholesterol lowering drugs.

Competitive Landscape

Other companies profiled in the report include: Sun Pharmaceutical Ltd., Ampac Fine Chemicals, GW Pharmaceuticals plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Depomed, Inc., Coating Place, Inc., Corium International, Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Alkermes plc, Pfizer, Inc. and Orbis Biosciences, Inc.among others Some of the key developments are listed below:

• In 2020, Trevena Inc. has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for Olinvyk (oliceridine), which is an opioid used in acute pain management from moderate to severe in adults. The new product approval is expected to help company in revenue generations from the market focus segments.

