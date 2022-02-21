MannKind Corporation to Hold 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Conference Call on February 24, 2022

DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) will release its 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results, and its management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and corporate updates at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Presenting from the Company will be its Chief Executive Officer Michael Castagna and Chief Financial Officer Steven Binder.

Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the internet may do so by visiting the Investors page of the Company’s website at mannkindcorp.com under Events & Presentations.

