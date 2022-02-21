Japan Construction Equipment Market Size to Reach Volume of 186,001 Units by 2027. Manufacturing sectors will Drive Demand in the Market - Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report on the Japan construction equipment market, size by unit sales (volume) is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2.88% during 2021−2027.



Report Coverage Details Market Size (Revenue) USD 27.31 Billion (2027) Market Size (Unit Shipment) 1,86,001 units (2027) CAGR (Volume) 2.88% (2021-2027) Historic Year 2018-2019 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2027 Type Earth Moving Equipment, Road Construction Equipment, AND Material Handling Equipment Application Construction, Manufacturing, Mining, and Others Key Vendors Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Kobelco Construction Machinery, Volvo Construction Equipment, Kubota Corporation, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Liebherr, and SANY Group

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The Japan construction equipment market size by revenue is likely to reach USD 27.3 billion by 2027

In the last few years, the Japan construction equipment market has been on the recovery path. The Japanese government has also introduced a sustainable recovery plan to deal with the negative impact of the pandemic and planned to invest USD 708 billion in green and digital technology.

The growth in the construction sector is attributed to the development projects such as redevelopment projects of Toranomon-Azabudai area, Kansai international airport, Shinjuku station, and the new Yamanote Line station will increase the demand for mobile cranes in the Japanese market.

In 2020, private investments in the construction sector reached 95.3% from 94.3% in 2015. This increase in construction activities with added investments positively impacts the construction equipment market, thereby further driving the market growth.

The Japan construction equipment market is expected to be driven by increasing Usage of Construction Equipment in Disaster Prevention Projects and High Expectations for Remote Control of ICT Construction Machinery.

The construction equipment market is highly competitive, characterized by several OEMs, including Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Volvo Construction Equipment, SANY Group, Kobelco Construction Machinery, Kubota Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, Liebherr, and others.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type and application

Competitive Landscape – 9 key vendors and 4 other vendors

Japan Construction Equipment Market – Segmentation

Earthmoving equipment captured the major pie of the overall Japan construction equipment market share due to their extensive usage at construction sites for excavations and heavy lifting. The Japan earthmoving equipment market is projected to witness a robust growth till 2027 owing to the increase in the transportation sector and the repairment of deteriorating infrastructure in Japan, especially 2 meters long bridges.

The government's increasing investment in civil engineering activities in the coming years will boost the construction sector. Local government investment spending, private investments, and ongoing infrastructure projects boosting activities (Redevelopment of Shibuya, Redevelopment of Taranomon, New Shinagawa Station, etc.).

Japan is one of the largest manufacturing centers in Asia. About 37% of the total foreign investment in Japan came from the manufacturing sector in 2020. In 2019, the manufacturing industry in Japan contributed approximately USD 1 trillion. The industry offers tremendous growth opportunities in Japan. Thus, such growth prospects in the manufacturing sector will expand the construction equipment in Japan.





Japan Construction Equipment Market by Moving Equipment

Earth Moving Equipment Excavator Backhoe Loader Motor Grader Other Earth Moving Equipment

Road Construction Equipment Asphalt Paver Road Roller

Material Handling Equipment Crane Forklift and Telescopic Handler Arial Platforms (articulated boom lifts, telescopic boom lifts, scissor lifts, etc)



Japan Construction Equipment Market by Application

Construction

Manufacturing

Mining

Others

Japan Construction Equipment Market – Dynamics

Increasing usage of construction equipment in disaster prevention projects. With natural catastrophes such as earthquakes becoming frequent in Japan, high emphasis has been placed on disaster prevention developments. The Japanese government plans to develop several disaster management initiatives in Tokyo Vision 2020. Companies and governments are working hard to minimize damages and promptly restore operations following an emergency. After severe disasters, hydraulic excavators and other construction machines have become critical tools in the recovery and restoration. For example, mini excavators are crucial for field inquiry as they can easily access remote sites.

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

Steady and Continuous Growth in Construction Sector Investments

Replacement of Old Equipment with Tier-4 Emission Norms Compliant Equipment

High Expectations for Remote Control of ICT Construction Machinery

Attractive Offers and Feasible Finance Schemes from OEMs

Major Vendors

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Kobelco Construction Machinery

Volvo Construction Equipment

Kubota Corporation

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Liebherr

SANY Group



Other Prominent Vendors

Takeuchi Manufacturing

Tadano

Yanmar Holdings Co.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry

