Demon Slayer Game Announces Token Presale to Go Live on DxSale Soon

Demon Slayer, a play-to-earn (P2E) action blockchain game of Blade King Global inspired a Japanese Manga Series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, is excited to announce the date of its token ($BladeKing) pre-sale on PinkSale. The presale is going to commence on February 22, 2022 at 18:00.





Demon Slayer operates on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), a blockchain network built for running smart contract-based applications.

Demon Slayer is currently in the Phase 1 of its roadmap (whitepaper), and with upcoming planned collaborations and marketing efforts on the way, the project will reach new heights by the end of 2022 after completing its Phase 3.

Presale on DxSale

Demon Slayer ($BladeKing) presale will commence on February 22, 2022 with the presale supply of 44,000,000,000 $BladeKing, using Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Network. The presale will continue from February 22, 2022 to February 23, 2022.

How to Participate

The entering price for the presale is set at 80,000,000 $BladeKing per BNB, with a soft cap 0f 275 BNB and the hard cap set at 550 BNB. The minimum amount required to enter the pre-sale is 0.2 BNB, with a maximum amount of 5 BNB.

Token Launch

Demon Slayer has also announced the date of its official token launch ($BladeKing) to commence on February 23, 2022, the day after the pre-sale.

Demon Slayer token ($BladeKing) will also be available for purchase on PancakeSwap in the coming days.

Demon Slayer Ecosystem

BladeKing tokens ($BladeKing) are BEP-20 tokens obtained by successfully completing Demon Slayer Game battles. They may exchange them for a ticket to The Final Selection and a demon-slaying action blockchain game, which is deployed on the Binance smart chain. After passing the Final Selection or winning a fight, players will get a specific number of the BladeKing tokens. BladeKing may also be used to acquire Nichirin Swords in the game.

Players who successfully complete the seven nights become official members of the Demon Slayer Corps. As the Final Selection ticket charge, a person must pay 20,000 BladeKing tokens. At the completion of the exam, a person will be able to select his own ore for his Nichirin Sword, as well as earn his own outfit and Kasugai Crow. Furthermore, individuals will receive 100,000 BladeKing tokens as the starting point for their demon slayer expedition.

Tokenomics:

Name: Blade King

Ticker: $BladeKing

Network: Binance Smart Chain (BSC)

Contract Address: 0xab237C92EbB49fbadcF187154dF39d31a14cac54

Presale Price: 80,000,000 per BNB

Initial Launch Price: 75,ooo,ooo per BNB

Max Supply: 100,000,000,000 (100 Billion)

Presale — 44%

Liquidity — 40.4%

Copyright Allocation— 10%

Airdrop — 2.6%

Founder Team — 5%

Marketing — 1%

Presale Fee — 0.88%

The liquidity lock will be set for two years following the launch of BladeKing on PancakeSwap.

The Demon Slayer Vision:

With further planned partnerships and marketing projects forthcoming, Demon Slayer is expected to launch its NFT collection in the coming future. Only 100 limited blind boxes will be issued at start, but a total of 10,000 NFTs will be available. As a reward, a new NFT will be minted at the end of the game.

Demon Slayer’s growth projections estimate that it will be able to hit most of the short-term goals by May/June 2022.

Further details are available on Demon Slayer’s official website, Twitter, and Telegram.

About Demon Slayer:

Demon Slayer Game is a P2E demon-slaying action blockchain game based on the popular Japanese manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, written by Koyoharu Gotouge.

Disclaimer:

None of the information in the above release should be construed as providing legal or financial advice. Please note there are always risks associated with smart contracts. Please use at your own risk. NEWSCALL or DEMON SLAYER is not a registered broker, analyst or investment advisor. If you are willing to, or have purchased BLADE KING TOKEN, you agree that you are not purchasing a security or investment. The NEWSCALL or DEMON SLAYER team can not be held liable for any losses or taxes you may incur. You also agree that the DEMON SLAYER team is presenting the token as it was launched, due to it being renounced it can not be changed. Do conduct your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.







