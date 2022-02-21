CryptoProfit Gains Traction in Mining World After Launching Quick ROI Mining Hardware

New York, NY, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoProfit ( www.CryptoProfit.live ), an experienced manufacturer of crypto mining hardware, is now a favorite name amongst individuals interested in profitable crypto mining from the comforts of their home. The company’s recently launched products CP 1, CP 2 and CP Pro have initiated a new age in cryptocurrency mining, offering low heat and noise mining hardware that can be placed within limited spaces at home. Users can start earning profits immediately as the pre-configured mining rigs just require plugging in, choosing the preferred coin, and entering the pool data.





The most attractive benefit of CP 1, CP 2 and CP Pro is the ability of these products to generate quick return on interest for all users. This has been made possible by delivering high hash rate powers that are second to none in the market. Hash rate is a general measure of the processing power of crypto mining rigs. For the miners, a higher hash rate means increased profit-making opportunity and receiving block reward. Moreover, CP 1, CP 2 and CP Pro support profitability with their low energy consumption.

The hash rate powers delivered by CP 1, CP 2 and CP Pro are mentioned below.

CP 1 Miner: Bitcoin 380 TH/s, Litecoin 40 GH/s, Ethereum 2,5 GH/s, and Monero 3 MH/s, and 650 W power consumption.

CP 2 Miner: Bitcoin 610 TH/s, Litecoin 64 GH/s, Ethereum 4 GH/s, and Monero 5 MH/s, and 850 W power consumption.

CP Pro Miner : Bitcoin 2150 TH/s, Litecoin 250 GH/s, Ethereum 15 GH/s, and Monero 19 MH/s, and 2200 W power consumption.

Projected earning potential for CryptoProfit CP PRO

Bitcoin: $678.35/day, $4748.42/week, $20.35k/month, $247.60k/year

Litecoin: $805.91/day, $5641.35/week, $24.18k/month, $294.16k/year

Ethereum: $899.75/day, $6298.24/week, $26.99k/month, $328.41k/year

Monero: $1099.59/day, $7697.11/week, $32.99k/month, $401.35k/year

Projected earning potential for CryptoProfit CP 2



Bitcoin: $208.15/day, $1457.08/week, $6244.63/month, $75.98k/year

Litecoin: $257.01/day, $1799.05/week, $7710.21/month, $93.81k/year

Ethereum: $267/day, $1869/week, $8000/month, $97.50k/year

Monero: $321/day, $2253/week, $9658/month, $117k/year

Projected earning potential for CryptoProfit CP 1

Bitcoin: $129.32/day, $905.26/week, $3879.69/month, $47.20k/year

Litecoin: $160.30/day, $1122.10/week, $4809/month, $58.51k/year

Ethereum: $170.18/day, $1191.27/week, $5105.44/month, $62.12k/year

Monero: $207.94/day, $1455.56/week, $6238.10/month, $75.90k/year

CryptoProfit is one of the earliest companies in this market to create products that are suitable for casual crypto enthusiasts mining from their home without much knowledge or experience,’ said Jorge Quinlan, Chief Executive Office from CryptoProfit. To find out more about CryptoProfit products, please visit https://CryptoProfit.live

About CryptoProfit: CryptoProfit is an innovative technology company created and managed by an experienced team of engineers and enlightened minds inspired by the idea of bringing the best technology to the crypto mining market. The company operates with the vision of bringing unprecedented crypto mining opportunities for all types of investors.



The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

