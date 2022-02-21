Orlando Regional REALTOR® Foundation to Host Nation’s Leading Community-Building Experts in Town Hall Conversation in Oviedo

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Orlando Regional REALTOR® Foundation (ORRF) will host a town hall event to provide members of the Oviedo community insight on community-building on February 23 at 5:30 p.m. The event, Smart Growth, is in partnership Urban3, a private consulting firm specializing in land value economics, property tax analysis and community design, and Strong Towns, a nonprofit organization advocating for a model of development that allows communities to grow financially strong and resilient.



Earlier this month, ORRF – the charitable arm of the Orlando Regional REALTOR® Association (ORRA) – announced it was the recipient of a $10,000 Smart Growth Grant from National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). The purpose of the grant is to help educate residents of Oviedo about the impact of their urban design choices following recent data results from Urban3 and help establish long-term strategies to assist with current budget shortfalls while minimizing tax increases. The event will be the first initiative as part of the grant.

The Smart Growth event will include presentations from the nation’s most innovative community-building experts, including:

Joseph Minicozzi (Urban3), a pioneer of geo-spatial representations of economic productivity, whose work visually shows the economic consequences of land use decisions and the value of well-designed cities

Charles (“Chuck”) Marohn (founder and president of Strong Towns), a professional engineer and land use planner with decades of experience after receiving a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a Master of Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Minnesota

The presentations will allow the public, elected officials and stakeholders such as REALTORS® to understand and discuss the difficult data points about the suburban community, addressing issues like where new density can be built, how various parts of the city are assessed for taxes or fees, and whether the transportation concurrency will be required for new developments.

“We want to make sure that members of the Oviedo community, as well as city council members and planners, understand the potential long-term impact of their development and land-use decisions,” said Orlando Regional REALTOR® Foundation Executive Director Candy Cole. “These series of decisions stemming from the workshop will impact the Central Florida region, REALTORS®, and homeowners for years to come.”

In the months following the presentation, City Council will vote on how to move forward with an updated Comprehensive Plan, new Land Development Code, and potentially a Fire District.

The event is open to the public and will take place at CrossLife Church, 45 W Broadway St., Oviedo, FL. For more information on the event, click here.

ORRA, who celebrated its 100th anniversary last year, is now the seventh-largest real estate association in the nation. ORRA members are deeply engaged in the community, from volunteer work to charitable donations. ORRA established the Orlando Regional REALTOR® Foundation, a 501c3 organization, in 2003 to provide affordable and accessible housing for those in need. ORRF’s award-winning Art in Architecture program provides homes for free or at a discounted rate to veterans.

For more information on ORRF, visit www.OrlandoRealtorsFoundation.org.

The Orlando Regional REALTOR® Association, recognized as one of the most innovative local real estate associations in the country, represents more than 20,000 real estate professionals throughout Central Florida.

