U C, Inc., SMMR, Appoints New Board Member and CEO

LONGWOOD, Fla., Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U C, Inc., formerly named Symmetry Technologies, Inc. (OTC: SMMR), (the "Company"), announced today that, effective Feb. 14, 2022, it has appointed David Reckles as a new member to its Board of Directors, its Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and corporate Treasurer.

During the past three years, Mr. Reckles has been active in the private label hemp and CBD manufacturing industries. Previously, he spent 20+ years in corporate America as a Chief Technologist and CTO for companies such as American Airlines, AT Kearney, BP, Dell, Dow, EDS, Gap, Pfizer, and United Airlines. He additionally served HP/EDS as an Enterprise Architect and Chief Technologist for many client and company initiatives, with particular emphasis on Information Technology Innovation, automation, configuration management, and mobile technologies.

Donna Rayburn, who has been the CEO and Sole Director of the Company, will assume the role of Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Company, but will no longer be an officer of the Company.

Separately, the Company is also announcing that it has filed a request with the Financial Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") for an immediate name change and change in trading symbol. Once approved, the Company will issue an announcement on the date of change implementations.

About U C, Inc. U C, Inc. is a publicly-traded company on the OTC Market, under the symbol "SMMR". It was founded as a Nevada corporation in 2001 under the name "Symmetry Technologies, Inc." Today, the Company is a holding company pursuing a business plan of the acquisition over time of majority interest in several companies, each having revenues in excess of $1,000,000, positive EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and positive cash flow.

