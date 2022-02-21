Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 7 2022

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 11/2/2022
|112,252
|562.22
|63,110,497
|Monday, 14 February 2022
|6,200
|567.09
|3,515,958
|Tuesday, 15 February 2022
|0
|-
|-
|Wednesday, 16 February 2022
|132
|582.00
|76,824
|Thursday, 17 February 2022
|4,785
|580.35
|2,776,975
|Friday, 18 February 2022
|3,946
|567.49
|2,239,316
|In the period 14/2/2022 - 18/2/2022
|15,063
|571.54
|8,609,072
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 18/2/2022
|127,315
|563.32
|71,719,569
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,648,039 treasury shares corresponding to 6.46% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
