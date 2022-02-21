Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 7 2022

English Danish

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 11/2/2022 112,252 562.22 63,110,497 Monday, 14 February 2022 6,200 567.09 3,515,958 Tuesday, 15 February 2022 0 - - Wednesday, 16 February 2022 132 582.00 76,824 Thursday, 17 February 2022 4,785 580.35 2,776,975 Friday, 18 February 2022 3,946 567.49 2,239,316 In the period 14/2/2022 - 18/2/2022 15,063 571.54 8,609,072 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 18/2/2022 127,315 563.32 71,719,569 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,648,039 treasury shares corresponding to 6.46% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

