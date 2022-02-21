Mobile Computing Battery Market Size to Reach $15.18 Billion by 2027. Growth Driven by Innovation– Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2021, APAC dominated the mobile computing battery market with a share of 60.12%. The penetration of mobile computing device manufacturers in the region dominating the market across the region.



Mobile Computing Battery Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 $8.30 billion Market Size in 2027 $15.18 BILLION Growth Rate from 2021 to 2027 10.59% Largest Market APAC Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Segments Covered Application, End-User, and Distribution Channel Key Vendors LG Energy Solution, SAMSUNG SDI, Amperex Technology, and Panasonic Corporation Geographic Analysis 4 Region and 12 Countries

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The market for mobile computing battery is slowly shifting from being concentrated with LG Energy Solution and Samsung SDI, enjoying a big share of the global mobile computing battery market, to becoming a fragmented one with several independent vendors entering the market

APAC held the highest share of 60.12% in the mobile computing battery market, followed by North America, which held 20.19%. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 11.46% during the forecast period

OEMs accounted for the largest revenue and is expected to reach around USD 11 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.93%.

The demand for mobile computing battery from aftermarket is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.82% during the forecast period

Based on the application, portable PCs is the leading segment holding the market share of 59.26%, while wearables segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 13.37% during the forecast period

The global lithium-ion battery market size is expected to reach around USD 46 billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period (2016-2022). The market for these batteries is expected to witness significant growth owing to their increasing use in smartphones, tablets/PCs, digital cameras, and power tools.

The demand for mobile-computing batteries is concentrated in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and Japan. This is mostly because most OEMs manufacture mobile computing devices in these countries due to low labor costs.

India is one of the fastest-growing markets for mobile phones, and approximately 300 million handsets were being used by mobile subscribers in 2017. If one assumes the average life span of mobile batteries as two years, the size of the replacement mobile battery market can be as big as 150 million units a year.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by application, end-user, distribution, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 12 other vendors

Mobile Computing Battery Market – Segmentation

The COVID-19 epidemic has pushed wearable technology and innovation adoption while also boosting demand. Wearable technology can help public and private sector businesses return to some semblance of normal functioning. Wearables are being used to operationalize social distancing, early symptom detection, contact tracing, traffic control, and distant work, among other things.

The increasing demand for mobile-computing batteries globally, more OEMs are expected to enter the mobile computing device market, which will boost the demand for batteries from OEMs. OEMs that are involved in manufacturing wearables or those planning to enter the wearables manufacturing industry are expected to generate huge demand for mobile-computing batteries.

The online distribution channel for mobile-computing batteries mostly includes sales through websites over the internet. Most of the sales of mobile-computing batteries in the online channel are made to the aftermarket. Vendors' websites & OEM's websites are the major sources of distribution of these batteries.



Market segmentation by Application

Portable PCs

Cellular Phones

Tablets

Wearables

Others



Market segmentation by End User

OEMs

Aftermarket

Market segmentation by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Mobile Computing Battery Market – Dynamics

The global semiconductor industry recorded sales of around $439 billion in 2020, witnessing an increase of around 6-7% as compared to $412 billion sales in 2019. Also, sales in December 2020, sales of semiconductors globally witnessed the growth of approximately 8-8.5% as compared to the same month in 2019. Moreover, semi-conductor sales in Q4, 2020 was around $117 billion, which was around 8.3-8.5% higher than the same period in 2019. Since semiconductors are the most commercial raw material used in mobile computing devices, the rising semiconductor market eventually leads to higher and fast production of mobile computing devices. Since these devices require batteries to run, the rising production of these devices supported by growth in the semiconductor industry is expected to propel the demand for batteries by OEMs for manufacturing.



Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

Innovation in Cathode Material Li-ion Batteries

Rising Demand for Wearables

Advances in Li-Ion Batteries

Growing Focus on Digitalization

Mobile Computing Battery Market – Geography

In 2021, APAC dominated the mobile computing battery market, with a share of 60.12%. The penetration of mobile computing device manufacturers in the region dominated the mobile computing battery market in APAC. Currently, China is the largest market in APAC and the global computing battery market as most OMEs of mobile-computing devices are concentrated in China. However, several factors such as the US-China trade war, high dependence on China, and the supply chain disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic have encouraged OEMs to shift their manufacturing base to other APAC countries. Vietnam and India are expected to experience a significant shift in the manufacturing base for mobile computing devices during the forecast period. Owing to such factors, India and Vietnam are anticipated to witness the highest CAGR in the market.

Market segmentation by Geography

APAC China Vietnam South Korea Japan India

North America US Canada

EMEA Germany Rest of Europe Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil



Major Vendors

LG Energy Solution

SAMSUNG SDI

Amperex Technology

Panasonic Corporation

Other Prominent Vendors

Ampirus Technologies

Hitachi High-Tech

Shenzhen Grepow Battery

Lipower laptopbattery

Greenway Battery

GreenCell

Atemitech (Hantong Technology)

Shenzhen Huidafa Technology

DNK Power Company

BNPower

Shenzhen Highpower Technology

SHENZEN EPARTS TECHNOLOGY

