MissionSquare Retirement Promotes Resources to Help Employees in Public Service Evaluate Their Savings Goals During America Saves Week

Washington, D.C., Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks the kickoff to America Saves Week, an annual celebration to motivate, encourage, and support individuals and families as they work to create and maintain financial stability. MissionSquare Retirement is exclusively committed to helping those working in public service save successfully. During the week, the company will encourage clients to take a moment to evaluate their 2022 savings goals.

“Our objective is to ensure employees have the tools and resources they need to properly navigate through the various areas of their finances,” said MissionSquare Retirement’s Chief Marketing Officer Sheri Gilchrist. “With the rise of inflation and the impact the pandemic has had on emergency saving, we want to empower them to make informed financial decisions so that they are better positioned for future success. That is not possible without evaluating their goals regularly to find out where they stand; America Saves Week is a great opportunity to do just that.”

As part of America Saves Week, MissionSquare Retirement will showcase resources available to public employees like a budget calculator and informative articles on topics, including:

Budget Your Finances

Put Savings (and Yourself) First with a Budget

Save for the Unexpected

The Importance of Emergency Savings

Reduce Your Debt

Yes, You CAN Get Out of Debt

For more information and to view MissionSquare Retirement’s America Saves Week resources, visit https://mission-sq.org/america-saves.

About America Saves Week

Since 2007, America Saves Week, coordinated by America Saves and its partners, has been an annual celebration as well as a call to action for everyday Americans to commit to saving successfully. Through the support of thousands of participating organizations, together we encourage our local communities to do a financial check-in to get a clear view of their finances and saving behaviors. The America Saves pledge is the online tool that allows savers to set a goal and make a plan to achieve better financial stability.

About MissionSquare Retirement

MissionSquare Retirement is dedicated to guiding those who serve our communities toward a secure and confident financial future. Founded in 1972, MissionSquare Retirement is a mission-based, nonstock, nonprofit, financial services company with approximately $77 billion in assets under management and administration, focused on delivering retirement plans, investment options, and personalized guidance to more than 1.6 million employee accounts.* For 50 years, our mission has been constant — to help those who serve reach their retirement goals with confidence.

For more information, visit www.missionsq.org

*As of December 31, 2021

