Dental Implants Market Size to Surpass Around US$ 6.31 Billion by 2030

Ottawa, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global dental implants market size was valued at USD 3.84 billion in 2021. The rising prevalence of dental problems owing to the poor eating habits, rising prevalence of smoking, and rising consumption of sugar is fueling the growth of the global dental implants market. According to the World Dental Federation, around 3.9 million people across the globe suffers from oral disorders. Tooth decay alone affects around 40% of the global population and dental carries is the most prevailed dental disorder.



Moreover, the rising geriatric population is expected to boost the demand for the dental implants in the upcoming future as the elderly people are more prone to tooth decay and other oral disorders. As per the United Nations, the global geriatric population is expected to reach at 2 billion by 2050. Moreover, the rising adoption of the CAD/CAM technology in the manufacturing of dental implants and the growing adoption of the digital dentistry are expected to contribute exponentially towards the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Report Coverage

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2030 USD 3.61 Billion CAGR from 2021 to 2030 5.7% Base Year 2021 Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Largest Revenue Holder North America Companies Covered Bicon, LLC., InstitutStraumann AG, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., OSSTEM IMPLANT, Dentis, Nobel Biocare Services AG, Dentium Co. Ltd., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., KYOCERA Medical Corporation, Leader Italy

Report Highlights

Based on the material, the titanium implants segment dominated the market accounting for a market share of over 92% in 2020. The enhanced stability, durability, and biocompatibility associated with the titanium material have significantly fostered the growth of this segment in the past years.

Based on the product, the parallel wall implants is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to the greater stability and rising awareness regarding the benefits of the parallel wall implants among the population.

Based on the end user, the dental clinics segment dominated the market in 2020. This is attributed to the presence of skilled dentists, adoption of advanced dental equipment, and higher penetration of the dental clinics across the globe that has fostered the growth of this segment.





Regional Snapshot

North America garnered a market share of around 38% and dominated the global dental implants market in 2020. The increased adoption of the digital technologies, presence of high geriatric population, and increased healthcare expenditure in the region has fueled the market growth. It is estimated that about 16% of the population aged between 5 years to 19 years and about 31% of the population aged between 20 years to 44 years in US lives with dental carries, as per the data released by CDC. Moreover, several initiatives and campaigns conducted by the American Dental Association has played a prominent role in spreading the awareness regarding the oral disorder in US. Further, the higher acceptance of digital dentistry and the rising adoption of the latest technologies across the healthcare sector in US is expected to drive the growth of the North America dental implants market.

On the other hand, Asia pacific is estimated to be the most opportunistic market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, 80% of the global geriatric population is expected to live in the low and middle income countries. The rising geriatric population and their higher healthcare expenditure is expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, the presence of huge youth population coupled with rising prevalence of oral disorder is supporting the market growth. The adoption of dental implants for improving the facial aesthetics among the young population is a major market driver. Moreover, the rising awareness regarding dental implants, growing penetration of multi-specialty hospitals, and rising healthcare expenditure are some of the major factors that may augment the demand for the dental implants.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Growing burden of oral disorders

According to the Foundation for Oral Rehabilitation, there were over 240 million people in 2020 who were partially or completely edentulous. Oral disorders are among the top contributors to the health burdens across the globe. Dental carries affects around 500 million children while the periodontal disorders affects around 10% of the global population. Therefore, the rising burden of the oral disorder is expected to drive the global dental implants market during the forecast period.

Restraint

High cost associated with the dental implants

A high cost is involved with the acquisition of the dental implants. The huge presence of the low and middle income population across the globe may restrict themselves from getting the expensive dental implants and may opt for other cheaper alternatives for curing the dental disorders. This may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Opportunity

Advancements in the implant technology

The latest technologies such as 3D printing technology, dental scanners, CBCT, and CAD/CAM technologies are expected to surge the growth of the global dental implants market. The rising adoption of these latest technologies and higher acceptance of these technologies is driving the market growth.

Challenge

Lack of proper reimbursement policies

There is a lack of proper reimbursement policies regarding the cosmetic dentistry and other dental disorder treatments. Most of the people are dependent on the reimbursements for receiving medical treatments. Therefore, the lack of proper reimbursement policies may restrict the market growth.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Material

Titanium Implants

Zirconium Implants

By Product

Tapered Implants

Parallel Wall Implants

By End User

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Research Institutes





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





