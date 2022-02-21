Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 21.02.2022

| Source: Ålandsbanken Ålandsbanken

Mariehamn, FINLAND

Ålandsbanken Abp 

Changes in company’s own shares
21.02.2022 at 18:30 EET

 


Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 21.02.2022

Date21.02.2022 
Exchange
Bourse trade  		Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (XHEL)
Buy		 
Share classALBBV 
Amount             1,492 
Average price/share35.9764EUR
Highest price/share36.2000EUR
Lowest price/share35.3000EUR
Total price53,676.79EUR
   

The shares held by Ålandsbanken Abp on 21.02.2022:

  

ALBBV  13,127		 

On behalf of Ålandsbanken Abp


Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

 

Antti Salakka                      Janne Tiihonen

 

 

For more information, please contact:


Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505

Attachment


Attachments

Copy of ALBBV SBB 21022022