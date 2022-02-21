English French

Paris, February 21st, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From February 14th to February 18th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from February 14th to February 18th, 2022 :

Aggregate presentation by day and by market





Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 14/02/2022 FR0000125486 59247 99,2395 XPAR VINCI 14/02/2022 FR0000125486 31341 99,2645 CEUX VINCI 14/02/2022 FR0000125486 4716 99,2512 TQEX VINCI 14/02/2022 FR0000125486 4696 99,2798 AQEU VINCI 15/02/2022 FR0000125486 36935 100,9195 XPAR VINCI 15/02/2022 FR0000125486 23065 100,8841 CEUX VINCI 16/02/2022 FR0000125486 25000 102,7248 XPAR VINCI 17/02/2022 FR0000125486 31147 101,8124 XPAR VINCI 18/02/2022 FR0000125486 30000 102,2266 XPAR VINCI 18/02/2022 FR0000125486 20000 102,1849 CEUX TOTAL 266 147 100,8056

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

