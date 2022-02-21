Disclosure of transactions in own shares from February 14th to February 18th, 2022

Nanterre, FRANCE

                Paris, February 21st, 2022

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From February 14th to February 18th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from February 14th to February 18th, 2022 :

  1. Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI14/02/2022FR00001254865924799,2395XPAR
VINCI14/02/2022FR00001254863134199,2645CEUX
VINCI14/02/2022FR0000125486471699,2512TQEX
VINCI14/02/2022FR0000125486469699,2798AQEU
VINCI15/02/2022FR000012548636935100,9195XPAR
VINCI15/02/2022FR000012548623065100,8841CEUX
VINCI16/02/2022FR000012548625000102,7248XPAR
VINCI17/02/2022FR000012548631147101,8124XPAR
VINCI18/02/2022FR000012548630000102,2266XPAR
VINCI18/02/2022FR000012548620000102,1849CEUX
      
  TOTAL266 147100,8056 

        II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

