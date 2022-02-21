UPP Olaines OÜ notifies investors of early redemption of ISIN EE3300111350 Notes

English Estonian

UPP Olaines OÜ (Issuer) has issued 6 215 secured subordinated notes (ISIN EE3300111350) (Notes) in 2017 under the Terms and Conditions of UPP Olaines OÜ Subordinated Note Issue dated 31st October 2017 (Terms), which are listed on the Baltic Regulated market Corporate Bonds list.

Hereby the Issuer is giving a notice to all Note Investors and the Collateral Agent (Law Office Eversheds Sutherland Bitans), that the Issuer will perform an early redemption of the Notes.

The Early Redemption Date will be 12th of March 2022, when the Notes will be redeemed in whole. Since 12th of March 2022 is not a Banking Day, the settlement day of the Early Redemption payments shall be the immedeatly following Banking Day.

Early Redemption Price of each Note will be 1 005.83 EUR (one thousand and five euros and eighty-three cents), the Early Redemption Price consists of 1 000 EUR nominal value and 5.83 EUR accrued interest until Early Redemption Date.

As per Section 14.5 of the Terms, the Early Redemption Price will be paid to the Investors, who are the owners of the Notes according to Register's information as at the end of the business day of the settlement system of the Register, 4 Banking Days before the Early Redemption Date.

UNITED PARTNERS

Siim Sild

Managing Director

+372 5626 0107

siim.sild@unitedpartners.ee



