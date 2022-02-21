BLUETTI Canada Family Day Sale is Live

OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family Day is just around the corner. When celebrating with a family or friends, a power outage can ruin the holiday. BLUETTI's now offering up to 35% off across some of its lineup to make sure the holiday will not be interrupted.

AC200MAX Expandable Power Station

Many people in Canada have been long waiting for the new product AC200MAX. The big moment finally comes-AC200MAX is NOW available in Canada. The AC200MAX is an upgraded version of AC200P, with 2,200W AC output, a 100W PD3.0 USB-C port, an upgraded MPPT controller which now handles up to 900W of solar input and a built-in 30A NEMA TT-30 outlet designed especially for the RV crowds. It can be controlled wirelessly by the new BLUETTI App (iOS & Android) via Bluetooth. Moreover, it supports up to two additional battery packs, using either the BLUETTI B230 or B300. With two BLUETTI B300, AC200MAX can be expanded to a massive 8192Wh to run all essential needs for hours, days, or even more than a week!

AC200P Power Station

Starts at C$1899 (originally C$2259)

This power station has a massive 2,000W AC power, making it capable of powering most tools and appliances. It packs with LiFePO4 cell that is safer and more durable than lithium-ion batteries. Also, AC200P can be recharged in many ways including by solar panels.

EB150 Power Station

Starts at C$999 (originally C$1299)

EB150 features a 1000W AC inverter that can power any equipment under 1000W. A 1500Wh battery capacity leaves no worries of power for hiking or camping trips. The built-in MPPT controller supports up to 500W solar input that allows EB150 to be fully charged in 4.5 hours.

EB240 Power Station

EB240 has an impressive capacity of 2400Wh and can charge so many devices with a 1000W output power. EB240 supports up to 500W of solar input that allows for a recharge from zero to full in about 5 to 6 hours. BLUETTI now is offering a C$300 straight saving during the Family Day sale which will start from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2022.

Here are other BLUETTI's offers you can consider:

AC200P+3* SP200 combo: C$3599 (C$300 OFF)

EB150+2* SP120 Bundle:C$1799 (C$200 OFF)

EB240+2* SP200 Bundle:C$2599 (C$300 OFF)

AC50S 300W/ 500WH Power Station: C$359 (C$190 OFF)

For more information, please visit BLUETTI at https://www.bluettipower.ca

