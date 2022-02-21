English French

HERMÈS

Press release

Sharon MacBeath and Agnès de Villers appointed to Hermès’ Executive Committee

Paris, 21 February 2022

Axel Dumas, CEO of Hermès and sixth-generation family member, has taken the decision to broaden the composition of the Executive Committee and enrich it with new people and expertise, effective 1 March 2022:

Sharon MacBeath, as Group Human Resources Director. Originally from Scotland, Sharon MacBeath joined the house in June 2019. She has spent her entire career in human resources, working for major international companies in the distribution, services, and industrial sectors. She has also been a member of the group’s Supervisory Board and its Governance committees.





In order to contribute to the sustainable growth of our house and the enduring development of organisations around the world, Sharon MacBeath has instilled a new dynamic in human resources by initiating a major transformation of the function’s role, missions, and governance with the ambition to cultivate a collective and unique human project conducive to personal achievement and success.

Agnès de Villers, as President and CEO of Hermès Parfum et Beauté. Guided by the quest for meaning, and by her strong desire to cultivate beauty and authenticity, Agnès de Villiers has dedicated her entire career to fragrance and beauty. Her expertise has led her from major international cosmetics groups to smaller organisations and provided her with nuanced and highly rewarding experience. Agnès de Villers joined Hermès in 2015 to intensify the house’s endeavours as a perfume artisan and artist. In March 2020 she launched beauty – the house’s sixteenth métier – a new territory with multiple fields of expression and a true growth driver for the group.





These two appointments are an important step in the development of Hermès and bear witness to the broadening of skills and personalities within the Executive Committee. Driven by its creative energy, Hermès is pursuing an ambitious growth strategy focused on the future and shared by all of its métiers and markets.

The roles of the nine other members of the Executive Committee remain unchanged.

https://finance.hermes.com/en/group-management/ .

Since 1837, Hermès has remained faithful to its artisan model and its humanist values. The freedom to create, the spirit of innovation, the constant search for beautiful materials, the transmission of savoir-faire of excellence, and the aesthetic of functionality all forge the singularity of Hermès, a house of objects created to last. An independent, family-owned company which encompasses 16 métiers, Hermès is dedicated to keeping the majority of its production in France through its 52 workshops and production sites and to developing its network more than 300 stores in 45 countries. The group employs almost 17,600 people worldwide, including nearly 11,000 in France, among whom nearly 6,000 are craftsmen*. Axel Dumas, a sixth-generation family member, has been Hermès CEO since 2013.

Founded in 2008, the Fondation d’entreprise Hermès supports projects in the areas of artistic creation, training and the transmission of savoir-faire, biodiversity, and the preservation of the environment.

* As of 31 December 2021

Attachment