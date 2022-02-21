Epoxy Adhesives Market Size to Reach $11.6 Billion by 2027. APAC Region to Offer Growth Opportunities to the Vendors – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report on epoxy adhesives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the period 2019−2025.



Epoxy Adhesives Market Report Scope

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Epoxy adhesive manufacturers have immense opportunity across the globe due to the increasing demand from the automotive, transportation, electrical & electronics, aerospace, and wind power industries as these adhesives have strong resistance against heat, moisture, and chemicals. One-component and two-component epoxy adhesives are expected to project an absolute growth of more than 30% from 2021–2027. By end-user, the building & construction industry made the highest contribution to the epoxy adhesives market in terms of both revenue and demand. In 2021, the segment accounted for a revenue share of more than 25%, the highest among all the end-user segments. Rising urbanization, increasing middle-class income, growing population, and rising industrialization are some of the prime factors driving the growth of the building and construction market across the globe. APAC is the leading market for epoxy adhesives and is expected to grow at a 5.49% CAGR between 2021 and 2027. In APAC, China is the largest market for epoxy adhesive. Large production facilities combined with the easy availability of raw materials, China will be a major market for semiconductors, catering mainly to the growing domestic market and export materials, products, other regions.



Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type, distribution channel, end-use, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 14 other vendors

Epoxy Adhesives Market – Segmentation

One of the major advantages of two-component epoxy adhesives is that they are highly versatile and can be used for bonding almost all types of substrates, be it metal, wood, plastic, glass, rubber, composite, ceramic, stone, or fiber-reinforced glass. Therefore, they are used across various applications, including aerospace structures, motor houses, mounting brackets, kitchen counter tops, bonding, and handles onto tools.

The major destination points for epoxy adhesives in offline distribution channels include vendor dealers, retail outlets, supermarkets, and departmental stores. Dealers have emerged as one of the most prominent destinations for purchasing epoxy adhesives among buyers.

In 2021, the automotive & transportation segment accounted for a revenue share of 23.93% in the global epoxy adhesives market. In the transportation segment, adhesives are used extensively in automotive, rails, vehicle assemblies, and exterior and interior vehicle trim.



Epoxy Adhesives Market by Type

One-Component

Two-Component

Epoxy Adhesives Market by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Epoxy Adhesives Market by End-Use

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace

Semiconductor

Electrical & Electronics

Wind Energy

Others



Epoxy Adhesives Market – Dynamics

Epoxy adhesives are one of the strongest adhesives for metals. In addition to imparting high strength bonding capabilities, they protect materials from corrosion. They have excellent resistance against heat and chemicals and offer manufacturers the choice of bonding two different substrates together. This helps manufacturers reduce the overall component cost and weight while improving the product's performance, durability, desirability, and value. Epoxy adhesives are available in one-component and two-component. One-component epoxy adhesives are used in heavy applications such as bonding tungsten carbide machinery and tools. With reduced assembly production costs, they have replaced traditional methods such as welding.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increasing Spending on Building & Construction

Increasing Demand for Bio-based Epoxy Adhesives

Growing Demand from Aerospace Industry

Increasing Demand from Consumer Electronics Industry

Epoxy Adhesives Market – Geography

The US is a leading consumer of epoxy adhesives and is expected to dominate the market. The key drivers of epoxy adhesives in the region include rising demand from the building and construction sector, transportation sector, electrical and electronics, paper, board, and packaging, among others. The electronics industry will be one of the fastest-growing segments among all major end-user industries due to the rise in demand for various electronic devices, the onset of 5G technology, increase in use of smartphones, healthcare and lifestyle devices, and electric cars. Adhesives and sealants are popular in the industry due to their ability to cure at ambient temperature and compatibility with electronic devices. They also provide structure and strength while reducing the complexity within devices.

Epoxy Adhesives Market by Geography

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia

Europe Germany Russia France Italy Turkey UK Poland Spain Sweden

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa

APAC China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Australia





Major Vendors

Henkel

B. Fuller

3M

Sika AG

Permabond



Other Prominent Vendors

Pidilite Industries

ITW

Ashland Global Speciality Chemicals

Delo Industrial Adhesives

Huntsman International LLC

Parson adhesive

Dymax

Flamemaster Corporation

Permatex

Master Bond

Solvay Chemicals

Beacon adhesives

Jowat

Hernon Manufacturing

