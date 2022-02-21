Legal proceedings initiated against RoodMicrotec GmbH regarding the perpetual bond issued in 2010

English German

Deventer, February 21, 2022 – RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, announces that it has been informed by Prime Capital Debt SCS, SICAV-FIS – Robus Recovery Sub-Fund ("Robus") that Robus has initiated legal proceedings before the Regional Court of Frankfurt am Main (Landgericht Frankfurt am Main) against its wholly owned subsidiary RoodMicrotec GmbH.



Robus is the holder of the perpetual bond (Genussscheine) of EUR 1,994k that RoodMicrotec GmbH issued in 2010. Robus claims that it is entitled to an 11.7% compensation payment in relation to 2017, 2018 and H1-2021. In addition, alleging non-compliance by RoodMicrotec GmbH of the terms and conditions of the perpetual bond, Robus claims the repayment of the nominal amount of the perpetual bond asserting the extraordinary termination of the perpetual bond. RoodMicrotec GmbH has been informed by Robus that the total amount claimed in the proceedings amounts to EUR 2,568k to be increased with 11.7% interest for the applicable period.

RoodMicrotec GmbH contests all allegations and claims, and denies that any compensation payments are due on the perpetual bond or that any grounds for extraordinary termination of the perpetual bond exist. Accordingly, RoodMicrotec GmbH will ask the court to reject Robus' claim.

As announced on February 18, 2022, RoodMicrotec GmbH reached a full and final settlement of the 2012 perpetual bond with a nominal value of EUR 500k also held by Robus. RoodMicrotec GmbH shall pay Robus a total settlement amount of EUR 400k nominal, without any interest, in two equal nominal instalments of EUR 200k each by February 28, 2022 and June 30, 2022. This final settlement was reached before and confirmed by the Regional Court of Hamburg.

RoodMicrotec N.V. will keep its shareholders and other stakeholders informed of significant developments and will issue additional statements if and when appropriate.

About RoodMicrotec

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide. The Company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec’s headquarters are located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany. For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com

Further information

Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Arvid Ladega - CFO

Telephone: +31 570 745623 Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com Web: www.roodmicrotec.com

This press release is published in English and German. In case of conflict between these versions the English version shall prevail.

This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The company’s managing director and CEO Martin Sallenhag, is responsible for arranging the release of this document on behalf of RoodMicrotec.

