Umicore - Acquisition of own shares

| Source: Umicore Umicore

Brussels, BELGIUM

Umicore - Acquisition of own shares

On the basis of Article 207 of the Royal Decree of 30 January 2001, as amended on 22 December 2016, implementing the Belgian Companies Code, Umicore announces the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated market Euronext Brussels.

Date of acquisitionNumber of shares% of total sharesAverage price (€)Highest price (€)Lowest price (€)
17/02/202270,0000.03%36.6537.2035.88
18/02/202265,0000.03%36.9337.4036.56
Total for the week135,0000.055%36.7937.4035.88
Total in 2021135,0000.055%36.7949.7445.87


All details related to the acquisition of own shares by Umicore can be found here.


For more information

Investor Relations

Eva Behaeghe                       +32 2 227 70 68                        eva.behaeghe@umicore.com