Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), February 21, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 (“Fifth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:





Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)



Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

($)



Consideration excluding fees

($)



Consideration excluding fees

(€)* 14/02/2022 NYSE 10,386 218.6146 2,270,531.24 2,006,478.65 15/02/2022 NYSE 12,351 224.7887 2,776,365.23 2,447,214.84 16/02/2022 NYSE 5,535 222.9502 1,234,029.36 1,085,147.17 17/02/2022 NYSE 6,865 223.6287 1,535,211.03 1,350,229.57 18/02/2022 NYSE 10,580 220.3883 2,331,708.21 2,053,644.72



Total







- 45,717 221.9709 10,147,845.07 8,942,714.94

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till February 18, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 119,999,914.85 for No. 570,960 common shares purchased on the EXM (equal to the full amount of the Fifth Tranche to be executed on EXM as announced on October 4, 2021)

USD 29,139,453.78 (Euro 25,615,918.08*) for No. 127,059 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of February 18, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 10,470,922 common shares equal to 4.07% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until February 18, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 5,285,596 own common shares on EXM and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 799,037,535.17.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs ).

