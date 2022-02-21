Lilium to Crowdsource Retail Investor Questions for its Full Year ‘21 Business Update Webcast

SAN FRANCISCO and MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. (“Lilium”) (NASDAQ: LILM), announced today that it will crowdsource questions from private shareholders for its upcoming Full Year 2021 business update webcast.



Starting today February 21, and continuing through February 27, 2022, retail investors who are current and verified holders of Lilium shares can submit and upvote questions to be reviewed by Lilium’s management team.

To submit questions, please visit the Say Connect platform at: http://app.saytechnologies.com/lilium-2021-q4

http://app.saytechnologies.com/lilium-2021-q4 Retail investors who are not current holders of Lilium shares can submit questions to investors@lilium.com.

Lilium will respond to certain questions submitted by registered shareholders through the Say Connect Platform on its Full Year 2021 webcast, which is scheduled for Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The webcast will be accessible to all on Lilium’s investor relations website https://investors.lilium.com/.

“Lilium is a company with a strong mission to decarbonize mobility. We’re building radically better ways of moving, and we want to extend our innovative approach to how we communicate as a public company,” said Daniel Wiegand, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lilium. “Lilium is committed to communicating with all of its investors, regardless of their economic stake.”

To help facilitate these connections and enhance engagement, Lilium is partnering with Say Technologies, (“Say”) a company that has built an innovative communication platform to make it easier for investors to interact with the companies they invest in. Lilium intends to utilize the Say Connect platform in connection with its upcoming quarterly earnings calls.

“Say is dedicated to connecting investors to the companies they invest in,'' said Zach Hascoe, co-founder of Say Technologies. “We are honored to work with the Lilium team as they find new ways to engage their shareholder community.”

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, offering leading capacity, low noise and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology and infrastructure leaders, Lilium has announced planned networks in Germany, the United States and Brazil. Lilium’s 750+ strong team includes approximately 400 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

Contact Information for Investors

Björn Scheib, Lilium

+49 176 417 57 335

Bjoern.scheib@lilium.com

Investors@lilium.com



Contact Information for Media

Meredith Bell, Lilium

+41 79 432 57 79

meredith.bell@lilium.com

press@lilium.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Lilium N.V.’s proposed business and business model, the markets and industry in which Lilium N.V. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Lilium Group”) intend to operate and the anticipated timing of the commercialization and launch of the Lilium Group’s business. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Such statements are based on management’s belief or interpretation of information currently available. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on management’s current expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. The Lilium Group will operate in a rapidly changing emerging industry. New risks emerge every day. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on or place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, the following risks: (i) the impact of COVID19 on Lilium’s business or the business combination; (ii) the Lilium Group’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its recent business combination with Qell Acquisition Corp.; (iii) the Lilium Group’s ability to implement business plans, operating models, forecasts and other expectations and identify and realize additional business opportunities; (iv) the Lilium Group’s and its partners’ inability to achieve anticipated specifications for the Lilium jet and any related infrastructure, (v) the failure of the Lilium Group and its current and future business partners to successfully develop and commercialize the Lilium Group’s business or significant delays in its ability to do so and (vi) the Lilium Group’s inability to secure or protect its intellectual property. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Lilium Group assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to Lilium or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.