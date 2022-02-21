Southeast Asia Agriculture Equipment Market to Reach 16,92,905 Units by 2028. Innovations Boosting the Demand for Modern Farm Equipment – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southeast Asia agriculture equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% during the period 2022−2028.



Scope of the Southeast Asia Agriculture Equipment Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size (Revenue) $13.1 Billion Market Size (Unit Shipment) 16,92,905 units CAGR (Volume) 7.20% Historic Year 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Market Segments Type and Countries Countries Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Other Key Vendors John Deere, AGCO, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, CNH, Kubota Corporation, CLASS, Changzhou Dongfeng Agriculture Machinery Group Co. Ltd, Weichai Lovol & Shandong Heavy Industry, SDF Group, YTO Group, Yanmar

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The Southeast Asian agriculture equipment market by revenue is expected to reach approx. USD 13 billion by 2028.

Among various equipment such as harvesting & threshing equipment, weeding & plant protection, seedling & irrigation equipment, and land preparation equipment segments, agriculture tractors are expected to witness high demand in Southeast Asian countries.

The pandemic has triggered the demand for organic and healthy food consumption habits which is expected to push the demand for agriculture produce in the region. The governments are focusing on crop yields especially rice production which is expected to drive demand for rice planters and combine harvesters in the market.

The COVID-19 had disrupted the supply chain resulted in shortage of raw materials and labors in Southeast Asian region. The pandemic has triggered labors shortage issues in countries such as Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand due to which there is high dependency on foreign labors especially in agriculture industry.

The labor shortage issues push demand for digitalization and automation in agriculture equipment. The demand for auto steering, artificial intelligence is increasing in agriculture equipment such as sprayers and farm tractors.

Southeast Asian countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Philippines rely on import of agriculture equipment from Malaysia, China, and Japan. To reduce the dependency on imported agriculture equipment, Indonesian government has invested USD 538 million for uplifting local production in 2021.

Various Government initiatives of providing crop insurance, rising population and availability of large fertile land suitable farming are the main drivers for growing demand for agriculture equipment in the region during the forecast period. While excessive use of fertilizers, harsh climate and changing rainfall pattern can hamper the agriculture industry growth and demand for farm equipment in the region.

John Deere, Kubota, and CNH Industrials holds more than 70% of market share in the region. Other prominent vendors are AGCO, Mahindra, CLAAS, Dongfeng, Changfa, Weichai Lovol, SDF Group, Yanmar and YTO Group in Southeast Asian Agriculture equipment market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Volume | 2022−2028

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type and countries

Competitive Landscape – 12 major vendors and 5 distributors profile





Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/southeast-asia-agriculture-equipment-market

Southeast Asia Agriculture Equipment Market – Segmentation

Land preparation equipment expect to capture a major share in the Southeast Asia agriculture equipment market as they are used before seeding and planting of crops. Southeast Asian governments are taking initiatives to increase the crop yield. Land preparation equipment help to speed up crop cultivation by providing soft soil mass for transplanting and speeding.

Thailand has approx. 20.4 million hectors of farmland, with 10 million hectors used for rice cultivation. The country relies heavily on the agriculture sectors, accounting for 6.2% of the total GDP. The Government has taken initiatives to encourage farmers to grow coffee, apples, and other temperate crops. These measures will increase the demand for machines to improve production efficiency.

Seedling and planting equipment are important for cultivation of maize, soybeans, and peas. Irrigation is necessary for rice cultivation where optimum amount of water is required. Hence, the increasing demand for maize, soybeans, and peas along with increase in rice cultivation is likely to boost the demand for seedling and planting equipment.



Southeast Asia Agriculture Equipment Market by Type

Land preparation equipment Cultivator Leveller Others

Seedling Planting & Irrigation Equipment Planters Seed Drillers Irrigation Pump

Weeding and Plant Protection Equipment Weeder Sprayers

Harvesting and Threshing Equipment Combine Harvesters Threshers Others

Agriculture Tractors Two-Wheeled Four-Wheeled



Southeast Asia Agriculture Equipment Market by Countries

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Others

Southeast Asia Agriculture Equipment Market – Dynamics

Increased investment by Indonesian Government to upgrade local agriculture equipment production. The Indonesian government has invested USD 538 million for the development of agriculture equipment in the country. It focuses on local production of agriculture equipment to reduce dependency on China and other countries for agricultural imports. In 2020, the import of agriculture equipment hampered due to COVID-19 lockdowns in the country, which negatively affected the agriculture industry in the country and region. Therefore, the government has decided to invest in R&D and manufacture agriculture equipment locally. Rice production is one of the major agriculture products in the country. The government has planned to invest in R&D to increase the rice production and to improve yields on favorable land, while expanding rice production to frontier areas, where rice plant must withstand harsher environment. The demand for 2W tractors in the market is high due to their portability and flexibility. Government financial support to farmers for buying agriculture machinery has a positive impact on equipment demand.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Innovations in Agriculture Industry increasing Demand for Modern Farm Equipment

Rise in Incomes and Transformation of Food Consumption Push Demand for Organic Food Products

Integration of Digital Technology with Agriculture Industry pushing Growth

Establishment of Rice Research Institutes to promote Innovative techniques such as Ideotype Breeding

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/southeast-asia-agriculture-equipment-market

Why Should You Buy This Research?

This report is among the few in the market that offers outlook and opportunity analysis forecast in terms of:

Volume (Unit sales) Type Countries

Value (USD) Type Countries

Gain competitive intelligence about the economic scenario, advantages in Southeast Asia countries major projects and investments, dynamics, and market share.

Examples of the latest technologies.

Get presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data.

Enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

Gain expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on value/volume growth projections of the Southeast Asia agriculture equipment market share

Complete supply chain analysis

Get COVID-19 impact analysis of the market



Major Vendors

John Deere

AGCO

Mahindra & Mahindra ltd

CNH Industrial

Kubota Corporation

CLASS

Changzhou Dongfeng Agriculture Machinery Group co. Ltd

Jiangsu Changfa Agriculture Equipment co Ltd

Weichai Lovol & Shandong Heavy Industry

SDF Group

YTO Group

Yanmar

Distributor Profile

Cans Agrinusa

PT Wahana Inti Selaras

ETM Valstar Tractors

Cans Agrinusa

ALL Planters



Explore our industrial machinery profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707