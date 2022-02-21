Fairfield County’s Giving Day Gives Hope to Local Nonprofits at a Critical Time

NORWALK, CT., Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfield County’s biggest giving event is almost here!

Set to kick off on Thursday, February 24th, Fairfield County’s Giving Day is a 24-hour virtual fundraising drive that connects local organizations with community members looking to make a difference.

The 9th annual event, powered by Fairfield County’s Community Foundation and generously supported by Champion Sponsor Bank of America, is an opportunity to come together to provide critical support to local nonprofits. This support is especially important as Fairfield County nonprofits continue to face challenges during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Given the vast importance of Giving Day to local nonprofits — and to the people, families, and communities they serve — this is the moment of impact for Fairfield County residents to seize,” Fairfield County’s Community Foundation’s President and CEO Juanita James said. “Giving Day is truly a powerful opportunity for community advancement.”

Since 2014, Fairfield County’s Giving Day has raised $11.5 million for Fairfield County’s nonprofits. In 2021, nearly 15,000 individuals and families made donations totaling more than $2.25 million.

“The Community Foundation created Giving Day to help local nonprofits build their fundraising capacity while also making philanthropy accessible,” James said. “The minimum donation is $10, meaning that everyone in Fairfield County can have the power to make an immediate difference in our community.”

As the pandemic continues to disproportionately impact vulnerable populations, the Community Foundation is hopeful Fairfield County residents will come together again to make this year’s Giving Day a great success.

“At Bank of America, we believe that when individuals and businesses come together to support a common cause, our entire community benefits and thrives as a result,” said Bill Tommins, President, Bank of America Southern Connecticut. “We look forward to continuing our support of Fairfield County’s Giving Day for years to come. The value of generosity is something that we can all celebrate, and we are excited to serve as the champion sponsor of Giving Day for the ninth consecutive year.”

More than 400 organizations have registered to participate in this year’s Giving Day. The giving window will open on FCGives.org at 12:00 a.m. on February 24th and run through 11:59 p.m. Community members can view the complete list of Giving Day nonprofits and the causes they support by visiting FCGives.org.

“Giving Day is an investment in all residents of Fairfield County,” James said. “It’s a day when everyone can give, and all acts of kindness count.”

Fairfield County’s Giving Day would not be possible without the generous sponsorship support from the local business community: Champion Sponsor Bank of America; County Sponsor Hearst Connecticut Media Group; Premiere Regional Magazine Sponsor Moffly Media; Neighborhood Sponsors The Jeniam Foundation, Optimum, and the Back to You Fund at FCCF; Power Hour Sponsors KeyBank, TargetonStar, Fairfield County’s Center for Housing Opportunity, the Fund for Women & Girls at FCCF, and the Immigrant Success Fund at FCCF; Town Square Sponsors Webster Private Bank and Band Central; and Media Sponsors 95.9 The Fox, Star 99.9, WEBE108, WICC, News12 and The Two Oh Three.

About Fairfield County’s Community Foundation

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation promotes philanthropy as a means to create change in Fairfield County, focusing on innovative and collaborative solutions to critical issues impacting the community. Individuals, families, corporations, and organizations can establish charitable funds or contribute to existing funds. The Community Foundation is in compliance with the Council on Foundations’ national standards and has awarded over $337.5 million in grants to nonprofits in Fairfield County and beyond since 1992. As a trusted nonprofit partner and thought leader, the organization brings together nonprofits, business experts, and philanthropists to close the opportunity gap in Fairfield County with a focus on eliminating disparities in education, employment, housing, and health. Our goal is to create a vital and inclusive community, where every individual has the opportunity to thrive. Learn more at FCCFoundation.org. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Bank of America

At Bank of America, we’re guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better, through the power of every connection. We’re delivering on this through responsible growth with a focus on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. ESG is embedded across our eight lines of business and reflects how we help fuel the global economy, build trust and credibility, and represent a company that people want to work for, invest in and do business with. It’s demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our clients, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocacy groups, such as community, consumer and environmental organizations, to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. Learn more at about.bankofamerica.com, and connect with us on Twitter (@BofA_News).

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

To Learn More

Local nonprofits or businesses with questions should contact Rebecca Mandell (rmandell@fccfoundation.org) at Fairfield County’s Community Foundation.

Media questions may be directed to:

Lauren Stewart | lauren@turn-two.co | (804) 690-9966

###