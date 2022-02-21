Pyrolysis Hellas Receive Permits to Build a Klean Industries Tyre Pyrolysis Plant to Produce Recovered Carbon Black (rCB)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klean Industries Inc ("Klean") is pleased to announce that its partner Pyrolysis Hellas SA (“PHS”) has completed Phase II of the Detailed Feasibility Study (“DFS”) to design and build a tire pyrolysis plant in Greece. It is now entering the final Phase III and permits have been awarded by the Greek Authorities. This is a significant milestone for the PHS project, and to our knowledge, is the first tyre pyrolysis and carbon upgrading project in Greece to receive full authorizations.



Each year, over 1.5 billion tyres are sold worldwide, representing more than 26 million metric tons, and just as many tyres each year also fall into the category of end-of-life tyres (“ELT”) providing a large and partially untapped potential for resource and material recovery. Today, most traditional ELT treatment processes are not circular and do not result in any production of raw materials that are suitable to be reused in the tire manufacturing industry. Without such ELT solutions in the EU, more than half of the EU end-of-life tyres and secondhand tyres are landfilled or are exported as tire derived fuels (“TDF”) for use into furnaces as an industrial fuel. The PHS project intends to reverse these trends and create a vibrant addition to advancements being made in the tyre recycling sector.

The PHS project is co-owned by Karabas European Hellenic Recycling SA (“KEHR”), which was founded in 1999, which in 2021 entered a JV partnership with Corinth Capital, a private equity fund in Cyprus and set up a joint venture called Pyrolysis Hellas SA ("PHS"). Currently, KEHR collects and recycles all types of scrap vehicle tyres and recycles them through traditional methods by shredding tyres into rubber granules, rubber powder & shock-absorbent surfacing slabs.

PHS has partnered with Klean Industries to build a modern tyre recycling facility that encompasses a state-of-the-art scrap tyre pyrolysis plant to recycle 20,000 TPA of waste tyres into valuable chemical products. The PHS’s Environmental Impact Study for the construction and operation of a Waste Tyre Pyrolysis Plant has been approved and the corresponding Environmental License has been awarded by the competent Greek Authorities.

PHS proposes to construct and operate the Waste Tyre Pyrolysis Plant in Moulkia, a seaside town near Skala, Greece. It is located at an existing industrial site that is owned by KEHR. It is envisioned that this site will be expanded with a new process building to house the new tyre pyrolysis plant used to create Recovered Carbon Black (“rCB”) and Recovered Fuel Oil (“rFO”) through a propriety carbonization process owned by Klean Industries which operates on a commercial scale. The recovery of valuable resources from used tyres will contribute positively to the Government of Greece’s efforts in waste reduction and re-utilization, including the promotion of independent sustainable energy efforts. The PHS project will produce its raw materials according to ASTM D36 and the latest standards will be certified in accordance with ISO 9001 and 14001.

Klean Industries comprises an international team of award-winning experts with decades of experience in the design, manufacturing and deployment of tire pyrolysis projects around the globe. Klean has developed specialized technologies, IP and know-how using the best technologies to produce high quality Recovered Carbon Black (“rCB”) and Recovered Fuel Oil (“rFO”) products from tire pyrolysis according to a defined set of specifications. As active voting members of the ASTM committees for D24 Carbon Black and D36 Recovered Carbon Black derived from tire pyrolysis. The KleanTeam contributes to the growing demand for tire pyrolysis products by providing commercial feedback that assist with setting the standards needed with regard to new formulations and guidelines used to characterize the material science for the Carbon Black materials used in the rubber and tire manufacturing industries. Klean has a number of pyrolysis projects in North America and Europe that are under development which are dedicated to the production of high-quality ASTM D36 Recovered Carbon Black used in new tire manufacturing and a high quality recovered oil that contains 35-40% biomass that is used for the production in new virgin-based Carbon Blacks. By converting scrap tyres into domestic energy, sustainable green commodities and new cleantech jobs, the company is helping to create the circular economy that we all want and need.

