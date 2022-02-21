Online Pharmacy Market will Hit $182.22 Billion in the Next 5 Years. Digitalization is Expected to Drive Innovation in the Market-Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our new research study on, "Online Pharmacy Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" is segmented by medicine type, platform type, product type, and geography. The online pharmacy market is projected to reach $70.11 billion during the forecast period. The online pharmacy market is projected to reach $70.11 billion during the forecast period.

Scope of the Online Pharmacy Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 $70.11 billion Market Size in 2027 $182.22 billion Growth Rate from 2021 to 2027 17.26% Largest Market North America Fastest Market APAC Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Segments Covered Medicine Type, Platform Type, Product Type, and Geography Companies Mentioned Amazon Pharmacy, Cigna (Express Scripts), CVS Health, Giant Eagle, Kroger, Shop Apotheke, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Walmart, and Zur Rose Group Geographic Analysis 7 Region and 30 Countries

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The internet has revolutionized and changed customer lives, communication, and procurement practices and strategies in every market. This is applicable even in the global online pharmacy market. Major factors like increased access to the internet, rising target population, and growing awareness regarding self-health are driving the demand for online pharmacies across the globe.

Increased health awareness & demand for self-medication, increased collaboration among stakeholders, rise in direct-to-patient drug sales are the factors expected to drive the online pharmacy market.

The global online pharmacy market is trending in most of the developing and developed countries of North America and Europe. There is major growth potential for the market in the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, India, and Japan. The US in North America and Germany in Europe is the fastest-growing regional markets due to the high internet penetration and awareness regarding online OTC benefits.

Online pharmacies are using competitive pricing by giving the same product at an equal or lesser price to acquire new customers and a bigger market share.

The growth of OTC products is more compared to prescription medicines as the regulatory authorities and the government in many countries are not allowing online sales of prescription medicines.

The rise of e-prescribing technology is expected to provide an opportunity for online pharmacy service providers to increase their customer base and service levels.

The increasing internet and smartphone usage are expected to drive the growth of the North American online pharmacy market during the forecast period.

E-commerce services, including online pharmacies, rely heavily on the internet for the profitability of their business. The growth of the online pharmacy market in North America is expected to be high due to the higher investments and sponsorships of online pharmacies in North American countries.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by medicine type, platform type, product type, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 9 key vendors and 53 other vendors

Looking for more information? Click: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/online-pharmacy-market-size-analysis

Online Pharmacy Market – Trends and Drivers

Online pharmacies collaborate with medical technology, health technology, and health insurance companies to increase their reach and revenue. Medtech companies increase their presence in North America, Europe, and APAC countries.

Online pharmacies have an opportunity to offer their online platform as advertising space on rent, which will allow different parties such as manufacturers, laboratories, clinics, and hospitals to promote themselves on these websites.

Millennials are revolutionizing the online pharmacy customer trends in the market. The online pharmacy market is also evolving as per the needs of customers.



Online Pharmacy Market – Segmentation

Segmentation by Medicine Type

OTC Products

Prescription Medicines

Segmentation by Platform Type

Mobile

Desktop

Segmentation by Product Type

Medication

Health Wellness & Nutrition

Personal Care & Essentials

Others

Segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe EU5 Germany UK France Italy Spain

Central & Eastern Europe Poland Netherlands Russia Switzerland Czech Republic Hungary

Nordic Countries Denmark Sweden Norway Finland Iceland

APAC China Japan India Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa





Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

Increase in Health Awareness & Demand for Self-medication

Increased Collaboration Among Stakeholders

Competitive Price Heavy Promotion & Different Business Models

Rise in Direct to Patient Drug Sales

Rising Implementation of E-Prescriptions in Hospitals and Other Healthcare Services

Improving Online Payment

Online Pharmacy Market – Competitor Landscape

The rapid change in the technological environment such as internet penetration and devices used to access the internet will benefit vendors as these factors lead to higher online retail sales, which is expected to drive online pharmacy sales in Europe. The present scenario is driving vendors to change and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. However, local vendors provide products with similar specifications at lower prices. This has intensified price wars among vendors. Moreover, major vendors continually compete for a leading position in the market, with occasional spurts of competition coming from other local vendors. Existing online pharmacies should focus on increasing their investments in creating user-friendly technological platforms to boost their growth in the online pharmacy market.

KEY VENDORS

Amazon Pharmacy

Cigna (Express Scripts)

CVS Health

Giant Eagle

Kroger

Shop Apotheke

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walmart

Zur Rose Group



OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

Chemist Direct

Medlife

MonCoinSanté

TATA 1mg

AMX Holdings

ru

Apotea

Azeta

BestPharmacy

BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy

Carepoint Pharmacy

Chemist 4 U

Cocooncenter

DeOnlineDrogist

Farmacia Internacional

Foundation Care

GoGoMeds

Healthwarehouse

Hi-School Pharmacy

Hims & Hers Health

Henry Ford Health System

Kinney Drugs

KwikMed

Index Medical

InhousePharmacy

Japan Health center

Lékárna WPK

Lekarnar

LloydsPharmacy

MedExpress

Meds

MedVantx

MyCare

Netmeds

Newpharma

com

Nunokame

Oxford Online Pharmacy

Parafarmacia-online

Pharm24

Pharmacy2U

Pharmacy4u

Prvalekarna

PROTEK Group

RO pharmacy

RX-24-Online.com

Sanicare

SBER EAPTEKA

Simple Online Pharmacy

The Canadian Pharmacy

UK Meds

Vamida

Woori Pharmacy





Explore our health & wellness profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707



