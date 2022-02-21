Casino Group: disposal of 6.5% of Mercialys equity

English French

Disposal of 6.5% of Mercialys equity by Casino Group

Paris, 21st February 2022,

Following the disposal of 3% of Mercialys equity through a total return swap (TRS) concluded on December 6th 2021, and settled on December 22nd 2021, Casino Group completed the additional definitive disposal of 6.5% of Mercialys equity through a new TRS. The Group's stake in Mercialys in terms of voting rights is reduced from 16.8% to 10.3%.

Proceeds of the transaction amount to €59 million.

Disclaimer

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes, and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

