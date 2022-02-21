$40,000 Grant from SECU Foundation Helps Higher Ed Works Expand Resources for Education Initiative

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation has awarded a $40,000 grant to Higher Ed Works (HEW) to help the non-partisan public charity support and promote public higher education in North Carolina. HEW will use the funding to expand resources for written and video production, helping to fulfill their mission to educate North Carolinians about the great value of the state’s public, postsecondary education. Over the next two years, Higher Ed Works will place special emphasis on promoting the North Carolina Community College System in conjunction with the ambitious goal of myFutureNC – ensuring that by 2030, two million North Carolinians have a high-quality credential or a postsecondary degree.



“Education is one of SECU Foundation’s core focus areas, and one that we have been making a great impact in statewide since our establishment in 2004,” remarked Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation Executive Director. “Organizations like Higher Ed Works are bringing greater awareness to educational opportunities that will help North Carolinians achieve their goals and improve their economic future. We are pleased to support this organization, as we work together to promote public higher education in our state and achieve the lofty myFutureNC goal by 2030.”

“Higher Ed Works and the SECU Foundation share a mission to see that more North Carolinians benefit from the outstanding public colleges and universities in our state, so our collaboration seems only fitting,” said Paul Fulton, Chair of the Higher Ed Works Board. “We very much appreciate the support of the SECU Foundation.”

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 84 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the U.S. with over $51 billion in assets and serves over 2.6 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $216 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

