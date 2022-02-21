Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter Results and 2022 Guidance

Southfield, MI, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") communities, recreational vehicle ("RV") resorts and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today reported its fourth quarter results for 2021.

Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, total revenues increased by $158.2 million, or 41.2 percent, to $542.4 million compared to approximately $384.3 million for the same period in 2020. Net income attributable to common stockholders increased by $5.2 million, or 69.1 percent, to $12.8 million, or $0.11 per diluted common share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $7.6 million, or $0.07 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, total revenues increased by $874.3 million, or 62.5 percent, to approximately $2.3 billion compared to $1.4 billion for the same period in 2020. Net income attributable to common stockholders increased by $248.5 million, or 188.8 percent, to $380.2 million, or $3.36 per diluted common share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $131.6 million, or $1.34 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") (1) for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was $1.31 per diluted share and OP unit ("Share") as compared to $1.16 in the corresponding period in 2020, a 12.9 percent increase. Core FFO (1) for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $6.51 per Share as compared to $5.09 in the prior year, an increase of 27.9 percent.





Same Community (2) Net Operating Income ("NOI") (1) increased by 8.4 percent and 11.2 percent for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the corresponding period in 2020.





Home Sales Volume increased 19.3 percent to 933 homes for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 782 homes in the same period in 2020, and 42.6 percent to 4,088 homes for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 2,866 homes in the same period in 2020.





Acquisitions totaled $385.4 million during and subsequent to the quarter ended December 31, 2021, including 12 RV resorts and 7 marinas.





"A strong fourth quarter concluded an incredibly productive year for Sun Communities, where we made meaningful progress in each of our internal and external growth initiatives," said Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman and CEO. "Robust demand for the attainable housing and outdoor experiences that Sun provides resulted in compelling organic growth, driving an 11.2 percent same community NOI increase for the year, further building on our demonstrated strength throughout the pandemic. We expanded our portfolio, completing $1.4 billion of high-quality acquisitions across manufactured housing communities, RV resorts and marinas and opened four new ground-up development properties. We also continued to grow our pipeline for future growth with land purchases for greenfield development and site expansions. We are particularly excited to be entering the UK market with our announced planned acquisition of Park Holidays, a leading holiday park platform with irreplaceable seaside communities. With a proven track record of execution, accretive growth and favorable tailwinds supporting ongoing demand, we are continuing to invest in our platform in order to realize additional opportunities of accelerated growth and create shareholder value for years to come."

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Portfolio Occupancy

Total MH and annual RV occupancy was 97.4 percent at December 31, 2021 as compared to 97.3 percent at December 31, 2020, an increase of 10 basis points.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 810 sites as compared to an increase of 578 sites during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, a 40.1 percent increase.

During the year ended December 31, 2021, MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 2,483 sites as compared to an increase of 2,505 sites during the year ended December 31, 2020.

Same Community(2) Results

For the 403 MH and RV properties owned and operated by the Company since January 1, 2020, the following table reflects the percentage increases, in total and by segment, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021:

Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 Total Same Community MH RV Revenue 8.5 % 5.5 % 15.7 % Expense 8.7 % 2.4 % 17.5 % NOI 8.4 % 6.7 % 14.1 %





Year Ended December 31, 2021 Total Same Community MH RV Revenue 11.8 % 5.7 % 24.8 % Expense 13.1 % 8.1 % 19.4 % NOI 11.2 % 4.9 % 28.9 %

Same Community adjusted occupancy(3) increased to 98.9 percent at December 31, 2021 from 97.5 percent at December 31, 2020, an increase of 140 basis points.

Home Sales

The following table reflects the home sales volume changes for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021:

Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change % Change December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change % Change New home sales volume 149 156 (7 ) (4.5) % 732 570 162 28.4 % Pre-owned home sales volume 784 626 158 25.2 % 3,356 2,296 1,060 46.2 % Total home sales volume 933 782 151 19.3 % 4,088 2,866 1,222 42.6 %

Marina Results

Marina NOI was approximately $53.6 million and $212.2 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. Refer to page 15 for additional information regarding the marina portfolio operating results.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

Acquisitions

During and subsequent to the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company acquired the following properties:

Property Name Property Type Sites,

Wet Slips and

Dry Storage Spaces Development Sites State / Province Total

Purchase Price

(in millions) Month Acquired Beaver Brook Campground RV 204 150 ME $ 4.5 October Emerald Coast Marina 311 — FL 52.0 November Tall Pines Harbor Campground RV 241 — VA 10.5 November Wells Beach Resort Campground RV 231 — ME 12.2 November Port Royal Marina 167 — SC 20.5 November Podickory Point Marina 209 — MD 3.2 December Sunroad Marina (completion of August 2022 acquisition) Marina — — CA 30.2 December Jellystone Park at Mammoth Cave RV 315 — KY 32.5 December South Bay Marina 333 — CA 12.0 December Wentworth by the Sea Marina 155 — NH 14.3 December Rocky Mountain RV Park RV 75 — MT 12.5 December Haas Lake RV Park Campground RV 492 — MI 20.0 December Pearwood RV Resort RV 144 — TX 10.3 December Holly Shores Camping Resort RV 310 — NJ 27.5 December Pheasant Ridge RV Park RV 130 — OR 19.0 December Coyote Ranch Resort RV 165 165 TX 12.6 December Jellystone Park at Whispering Pines RV 131 — TX 13.8 December Hospitality Creek Campground RV 230 — NJ 15.6 December Subtotal 3,843 315 $ 323.2 Acquisitions subsequent to quarter end Harrison Yacht Yard Marina 21 — MD $ 5.8 January Outer Banks Marina 196 — NC 5.0 January Jarrett Bay Boatworks Marina 12 — NC 51.4 February Subtotal 229 — $ 62.2 Total acquisitions 4,072 315 $ 385.4

During and subsequent to the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company acquired 56 properties totaling 16,045 sites, wet slips and dry storage spaces and 1,062 sites for expansion for a total purchase price of $1.5 billion.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Park Holidays UK ("Park Holidays"), an owner and operator of holiday communities in the United Kingdom, for £950.0 million, or approximately $1.3 billion. The Company anticipates that the closing of the Park Holidays acquisition (the "Park Holidays Acquisition") will occur in mid-March of 2022. The closing of the Park Holidays Acquisition is subject to the receipt of a required regulatory approval. There can be no assurances as to the actual closing or timing of the closing.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company acquired Leisure Systems, Inc. ("LSI") for a total purchase price of $23.0 million. LSI is the franchisor for the Jellystone Park™ system.

Development Activity

During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company completed the construction of nearly 450 sites in six ground-up developments and over 250 expansion sites in three MH communities and three RV resorts.

During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company completed the construction of over 1,030 sites in eight ground-up developments and re-developments, and nearly 580 expansion sites in six MH communities and five RV resorts.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company acquired eight land parcels, which are located across the United States and the United Kingdom for the potential development of nearly 3,300 sites, for total consideration of $165.1 million.

During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company acquired 11 land parcels, which are located across the United States and the United Kingdom, for the potential development of nearly 4,000 sites for total purchase price of $172.8 million.

BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY AND OTHER ITEMS

Debt

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had approximately $5.7 billion in debt outstanding. The weighted average interest rate was 3.0 percent and the weighted average maturity was 8.8 years. At December 31, 2021, the Company's net debt to trailing twelve month Recurring EBITDA(1) ratio was 5.7 times. The Company had $65.8 million of unrestricted cash on hand.

Senior Unsecured Notes

During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, Sun Communities Operating Limited Partnership ("SCOLP"), the Company's operating partnership, issued $450.0 million of senior unsecured notes with an interest rate of 2.3 percent and a seven-year term, due November 1, 2028 (the "2028 Notes"), and $150.0 million of senior unsecured notes with an interest rate of 2.7 percent, with a 10-year term, due July 15, 2031 (the "2031 Notes"). The 2031 Notes are additional notes of the same series as the $600.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2.7 percent Senior Notes which are due July 15, 2031 that SCOLP issued on June 28, 2021. The net proceeds from the offering were approximately $595.5 million after deducting underwriters' discounts and estimated offering expenses.

Amended Senior Credit Facility

The Company has obtained commitments from its lender group to amend, extend and upsize its senior credit facility simultaneously with, and conditioned on, the closing of the Park Holidays Acquisition. The proposed amendment (the "Proposed Loan Amendment") would provide for borrowings on the following terms:

Up to an aggregate of $4.2 billion in total borrowings with the ability to upsize the total borrowings by an additional $800.0 million (subject to certain conditions), an increase from the existing total borrowing limit of $2.0 billion with the ability to upsize the total borrowings by an additional $1.0 billion (subject to certain conditions);

A revolving loan facility of up to $3.05 billion, and a term loan facility of $1.15 billion, to fund the business of the Company and all its subsidiaries;

The ability to draw funds from the combined facilities in U.S. dollars, British pounds, Euros, Canadian dollars and Australian dollars, subject to certain limitations;

An extension of the maturity date of the revolving loan facility to the fifth anniversary of the date of the Proposed Loan Amendment, assuming the exercise of two six-month extension options;

A maturity date for the term loan facility of the third anniversary of the date of the Proposed Loan Amendment; and

Interest at a floating rate based on Term SOFR, the Adjusted Eurocurrency Rate, the Australian Bank Bill Swap Bid Rate (BBSY), the Daily SONIA Rate or the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate plus a margin which can range from 0.725 percent to 1.600 percent. As of February 18, 2022, the margin based on the Company's credit ratings would have been 0.850 percent on the proposed revolving loan facility and 0.950 percent on the proposed term loan facility.

The closing of the Proposed Loan Amendment is subject to, among other things, the completion of the Park Holidays Acquisition, the negotiation and execution of definitive documentation acceptable to the Company's lender group and customary closing contingencies. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to successfully enter into the Proposed Loan Amendment on the terms described above or at all. If the Proposed Loan Amendment is not entered into, the Company may use its previously announced £950 million bridge loan commitment entered into in November 2021 to fund all or a portion of the purchase price for the Park Holidays Acquisition.

Equity Transaction

Public Equity Offerings

In November 2021, the Company entered into two forward sale agreements (the "November 2021 Forward Sale Agreements") relating to an underwritten registered public offering of 4,025,000 shares of the Company's common stock at a public offering price of $185.00 per share. The offering closed on November 18, 2021. The Company did not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock by the forward purchaser or its affiliates. The Company intends to use the net proceeds, if any, received upon the future settlement of the November 2021 Forward Sale Agreements, which it expects to occur no later than November 18, 2022, to fund a portion of the total consideration for the Park Holidays Acquisition, to repay borrowings outstanding under its senior credit facility, to fund possible future acquisitions of properties and/or for working capital and general corporate purposes.

At the Market Offering

On December 17, 2021, the Company entered into an At the Market Offering Sales Agreement (the "Sales Agreement") with certain sales agents and forward sellers pursuant to which it may sell, from time to time, up to an aggregate gross sales price of $1.25 billion of its common stock. The sales agents and forward sellers are entitled to compensation in an agreed amount not to exceed 2.0 percent. Upon entering into the Sales Agreement, the Company simultaneously terminated the At the Market Offering Sales Agreement, dated June 4, 2021 (the "June 2021 Sales Agreement"), which the Company entered into in connection with a prior "at the market" offering program.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company entered into forward sale agreements with respect to 1,712,709 shares of common stock under the June 2021 Sales Agreement for $335.1 million prior to the termination of the agreement. Year to date, the Company entered into forward sale agreements with respect to 1,820,109 shares of common stock for $356.5 million under the June 2021 Sales Agreement (the "ATM Forward Sale Agreements" and together with the November 2021 Forward Sale Agreements, the "Outstanding Forward Sale Agreements"). The ATM Forward Sale Agreements were not settled as of December 31, 2021, but the Company expects to settle them no later than September 2022. The Company intends to use the net proceeds, if any, received upon the future settlement of the ATM Forward Sale Agreements, to fund a portion of the total consideration for the Park Holidays Acquisition, to repay borrowings outstanding under its senior credit facility, to fund possible future acquisitions of properties and/or for working capital and general corporate purposes.

2022 Distributions

The Company's Board of Directors has approved setting the 2022 annual distribution rate at $3.52 per common share, an increase of $0.20, or 6.0 percent, over the current $3.32 per common share for 2021. This increase will begin with the first quarter distribution to be paid in April 2022. While the Board of Directors has adopted the new annual distribution policy, the amount of each quarterly distribution on the Company's common stock will be subject to approval by the Board of Directors.

2022 GUIDANCE

The estimates and assumptions presented below represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. These estimates include contributions from all acquisitions completed through the date of this release, the expected contribution from the Park Holidays Acquisition, expected borrowings under the Proposed Loan Amendment and expected proceeds from the physical settlement of the Outstanding Forward Sale Agreements. These estimates exclude prospective acquisitions other than the Park Holidays Acquisition and prospective capital markets activity other than as described in the preceding sentence. The estimates and assumptions are forward-looking based on the Company's current assessment of economic and market conditions, are based in part on the assumptions described below under the caption Notes and Assumptions to 2022 Guidance and are subject to the other risks outlined below under the caption Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

Earnings and Core FFO(1)

Net Income Weighted average common shares outstanding (in millions)(a) 120.2 First quarter 2022, basic earnings per share $0.12 - $0.16 Full year 2022, basic earnings per share $2.70 - $2.86





Core FFO(1) Weighted average common shares outstanding, fully diluted (in millions)(a) 126.0 First quarter 2022, Core FFO(1) per Share $1.23 - $1.27 Full year 2022, Core FFO(1) per Share $7.07 - $7.23





1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Seasonality of Core FFO(1) per fully diluted Share 17.4 % 27.5 % 35.7 % 19.4 %

(a) Includes 5.8 million forward equity shares assumed to settle in mid-March 2022.

Basic earnings per share and Core FFO(1) per fully diluted share are calculated independently for each quarter; as a result, the sum of the quarters may differ from the annual calculation.

Total MH, RV and Marina Portfolio

Number of properties: 605

2021 Actual

(in millions) 2022E

Change % Income from real property (excluding transient revenue) $ 1,318.4 10.1% - 10.5% Transient revenue 281.4 20.5% - 21.5% Income from real property $ 1,599.8 11.9% - 12.4% Property operating and maintenance 522.9 13.5% - 13.9% Real estate taxes 94.8 11.3% - 11.8% Total property operating expenses $ 617.7 13.1% - 13.6% Net operating income(1) $ 982.1 10.9% - 11.9%

Same Property(2) Portfolio(a)

Number of properties: 529

MH and RV (428 properties) Marina (101 properties) 2021 Actual

(in millions) 2022E

Change % 2021 Actual

(in millions) 2022E

Change % Income from real property(b) $ 1,179.6 6.6% - 6.9% $ 231.2 5.3% - 6.0% Total property operating expenses(b)(c) 382.5 7.2% - 7.8% 99.0 4.0% - 4.4% Net operating income(1) $ 797.1 6.0% - 6.8% $ 132.2 6.0% - 7.4%

(a) The amounts in the table reflect constant currency, as Canadian currency figures included within the 2021 actual amounts have been translated at the assumed exchange rate used for 2022 guidance.

(b) MH and RV Same Property results net $72.0 million and $76.2 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expenses for 2021 and 2022 guidance, respectively. Marina Same Property results net $11.1 million and $11.3 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating and maintenance expenses for 2021 and 2022 guidance, respectively.

(c) For 2021, MH and RV Same Property total property operating expenses exclude $2.8 million of expense incurred for recently acquired properties to bring the properties up to the Company’s operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company’s capitalization policy.

For the first quarter 2022, Same Property MH and RV NOI(1) growth is expected to be 5.4% - 6.2% and Same Property Marina NOI(1) growth is expected to be 2.6% - 4.1%.

1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Same Property NOI(1) Seasonality MH 25.0 % 24.8 % 24.8 % 25.4 % RV 16.7 % 26.0 % 38.9 % 18.4 % Marina 18.2 % 27.3 % 30.7 % 23.8 % Weighted average monthly rental rate increase MH 4.0% - 4.2% RV 5.7% - 5.9% MH and RV 4.4% - 4.6%

Total Company Supplementary Information(a):

2021 Actual

(in millions) 2022E

Change % Service, retail, dining and entertainment revenues, net $ 64.5 19.6% - 24.7% Home sales contribution to Core FFO(1)(b), net of home selling expenses $ 13.9 (42.6)% - (39.5)% Interest income $ 12.2 68.2% - 72.5% Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net, and income from nonconsolidated affiliates $ 30.1 (10.2)% - (7.9)% General and administrative expenses $ 181.2 27.4% - 30.1%





2022E Increase in revenue producing sites 2,500 - 2,800 New home sales volume 650 - 750 Pre-owned home sales volume 2,200 - 2,400 Newly built ground-up and expansion sites 1,600 - 2,000

(a) Total Company supplementary information excludes Park Holidays.

(b) Includes gross profit from new and certain pre-owned home sales. Gross profit from pre-owned home sales of depreciated rental homes is excluded.

Notes and Assumptions to 2022 Guidance:

Inclusion of Acquisitions

The foregoing guidance, except as otherwise noted, includes:

Expected contributions from $62.2 million of property acquisitions completed in 2022 through the date of this release; and

Expected contribution from the Park Holidays Acquisition.

Park Holidays Acquisition Assumptions

The foregoing guidance assumes:

The Park Holidays Acquisition closes in mid-March 2022;

Estimated contribution of $99.5 - $104.6 million of EBITDA, inclusive of $29.1 - $30.5 million of general and administrative expenses;

Estimated income tax expense of $20.6 - $21.3 million;

The Outstanding Forward Sale Agreements are physically settled in mid-March 2022 and the Company receives net proceeds from such settlement of approximately $1.06 billion, which is used to pay down the Company's senior credit facility; and

The Proposed Loan Amendment is completed in mid-March 2022 and on that date the Company borrows approximately $1.3 billion in British pounds to fund the purchase price for the Park Holidays Acquisition.





The table below shows Park Holidays' full year EBITDA seasonality if the transaction had closed on January 1, 2022:

1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Seasonality of Park Holidays 6.7 % 31.6 % 49.9 % 11.8 %

Actual future events may not coincide with the foregoing assumptions and other key assumptions relating to the 2022 guidance. Without limiting the foregoing or the matters described under the caption Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements below, in particular:

The closing of the Park Holidays Acquisition is subject to the receipt of a required regulatory approval and there can be no assurances as to the actual closing or timing of the closing;

The closing of the Proposed Loan Amendment is subject to, among other things, the completion of the Park Holidays Acquisition, the negotiation and execution of definitive documentation acceptable to the Company's lender group, and customary closing contingencies. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to successfully enter into the Proposed Loan Amendment on the terms described in this document or at all; and

The proceeds to the Company from the settlement of the Outstanding Forward Sale Agreements may be less than the amount assumed above.





If any assumptions relating to the 2022 guidance prove to be incorrect, the foregoing estimates may differ materially from actual results.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter results will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. (ET). To participate, call toll-free (877) 407-9039. Callers outside the U.S. or Canada can access the call at (201) 689-8470. A replay will be available following the call through March 8, 2022 and can be accessed toll-free by calling (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671. The Conference ID number for the call and the replay is 13725426. The conference call will be available live on Sun Communities' website located at www.suncommunities.com. The replay will also be available on the website.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2021, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 602 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising over 159,000 developed sites and over 45,000 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada and Puerto Rico.

For more information about Sun Communities, Inc., please visit www.suncommunities.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. For this purpose, any statements contained in this press release that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, trends or prospective events or developments and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "forecasts," "intends," "intend," "intended," "goal," "estimate," "estimates," "expects," "expect," "expected," "project," "projected," "projections," "plans," "predicts," "potential," "seeks," "anticipates," "anticipated," "should," "could," "may," "will," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "believes," "scheduled," "guidance," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, both general and specific to the matters discussed in or incorporated herein, some of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks disclosed under "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, such risks, uncertainties and other factors include but are not limited to:

Outbreaks of disease, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and related stay-at-home orders, quarantine policies and restrictions on travel, trade and business operations;

Changes in general economic conditions, the real estate industry and the markets in which the Company operates;

Difficulties in the Company's ability to evaluate, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions (including the Park Holidays Acquisition), developments and expansions successfully;

The Company's liquidity and refinancing demands;

The Company's ability to obtain or refinance maturing debt and to complete the Proposed Loan Amendment;

The Company's ability to maintain compliance with covenants contained in its debt facilities and its unsecured notes;

Availability of capital;

The Company’s ability to physically settle the Outstanding Forward Sale Agreements and receive the expected amount of proceeds;

Changes in foreign currency exchange rates, including between the U.S. dollar and each of the Canadian dollar, Australian dollar and British pound;

The Company's ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels;

The Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures;

Increases in interest rates and operating costs, including insurance premiums and real property taxes;

Risks related to natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, droughts and wildfires;

General volatility of the capital markets and the market price of shares of the Company's capital stock;

The Company's ability to maintain its status as a REIT;

Changes in real estate and zoning laws and regulations;

Legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing the taxation of REITs;

Litigation, judgments or settlements;

Competitive market forces;

The ability of purchasers of manufactured homes and boats to obtain financing; and

The level of repossessions by manufactured home and boat lenders.





Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in its expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Portfolio Overview

(As of December 31, 2021)









Financial and Operating Highlights

(amounts in thousands, except for *)





Quarter Ended 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Financial Information Total revenues $ 542,433 $ 684,294 $ 603,863 $ 442,015 $ 384,265 Net income $ 14,786 $ 250,161 $ 120,849 $ 27,941 $ 9,818 Net income attributable to Sun Communities Inc. common stockholders $ 12,830 $ 231,770 $ 110,770 $ 24,782 $ 7,586 Basic earnings per share* $ 0.11 $ 2.00 $ 0.98 $ 0.23 $ 0.07 Diluted earnings per share* $ 0.11 $ 2.00 $ 0.98 $ 0.23 $ 0.07 Cash distributions declared per common share* $ 0.83 $ 0.83 $ 0.83 $ 0.83 $ 0.79 FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4)

$ 152,302 $ 223,069 $ 198,017 $ 135,925 $ 110,849 FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) per share - fully diluted* $ 1.28 $ 1.92 $ 1.70 $ 1.22 $ 1.03 Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4)

$ 155,825 $ 244,535 $ 209,620 $ 141,036 $ 124,872 Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) per share - fully diluted* $ 1.31 $ 2.11 $ 1.80 $ 1.26 $ 1.16 Recurring EBITDA(1) $ 208,570 $ 314,499 $ 268,225 $ 190,830 $ 168,527 Balance Sheet Total assets $ 13,494,084 $ 12,583,296 $ 12,040,990 $ 11,454,209 $ 11,206,586 Total debt $ 5,671,834 $ 4,689,437 $ 4,311,175 $ 4,417,935 $ 4,757,076 Total liabilities $ 6,474,597 $ 5,488,469 $ 5,099,563 $ 5,101,512 $ 5,314,879





Quarter Ended 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Operating Information* Properties 602 584 569 562 552 Manufactured home sites 98,621 98,301 97,448 96,876 96,688 Annual RV sites 30,540 29,640 28,807 28,441 27,564 Transient RV sites 29,847 27,922 27,032 26,295 25,043 Total sites 159,008 155,863 153,287 151,612 149,295 Marina wet slips and dry storage spaces 45,155 43,615 (a) 40,179 (a) 39,338 (a) 38,739 (a) MH occupancy 96.6 % 96.6 % 96.7 % 96.5 % 96.6 % Annual RV occupancy 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Blended MH and annual RV occupancy 97.4 % 97.4 % 97.4 % 97.3 % 97.3 % New home sales volume 149 207 227 149 156 Pre-owned home sales volume 784 955 931 686 626 Total home sales volume 933 1,162 1,158 835 782

(a) Total wet slips and dry storage spaces are adjusted each quarter based on site configuration and usability.

Quarter Ended 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Revenue Producing Site Net Gains(5) MH net leased sites 321 144 226 127 247 RV net leased sites 489 432 357 387 331 Total net leased sites 810 576 583 514 578

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in thousands)





December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Land $ 2,556,284 $ 2,119,364 Land improvements and buildings 9,958,320 8,480,597 Rental homes and improvements 591,733 637,603 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 656,367 447,039 Investment property 13,762,704 11,684,603 Accumulated depreciation (2,337,247 ) (1,968,812 ) Investment property, net 11,425,457 9,715,791 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 78,198 92,641 Marketable securities 186,898 124,726 Inventory of manufactured homes 51,055 46,643 Notes and other receivables, net 469,594 221,650 Goodwill 495,353 428,833 Other intangible assets, net 306,755 305,611 Other assets, net 480,774 270,691 Total Assets $ 13,494,084 $ 11,206,586 Liabilities Secured debt $ 3,380,739 $ 3,489,983 Unsecured debt 2,291,095 1,267,093 Distributions payable 98,372 86,988 Advanced reservation deposits and rent 242,778 187,730 Accrued expenses and accounts payable 237,529 148,435 Other liabilities 224,084 134,650 Total Liabilities 6,474,597 5,314,879 Commitments and contingencies Temporary equity 288,882 264,379 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 1,160 1,076 Additional paid-in capital 8,175,676 7,087,658 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,053 3,178 Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (1,555,994 ) (1,566,636 ) Total Sun Communities, Inc. stockholders' equity 6,623,895 5,525,276 Noncontrolling interests Common and preferred OP units 86,766 85,968 Consolidated entities 19,944 16,084 Total noncontrolling interests 106,710 102,052 Total Stockholders' Equity 6,730,605 5,627,328 Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Stockholders' Equity $ 13,494,084 $ 11,206,586

Statements of Operations - Quarter to Date and Year to Date Comparison

(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change % Change December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change % Change Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 338,887 $ 264,198 $ 74,689 28.3 % $ 1,318,424 $ 957,689 $ 360,735 37.7 % Real property - transient 45,826 35,957 9,869 27.4 % 281,432 172,430 109,002 63.2 % Home sales 65,006 48,920 16,086 32.9 % 280,152 175,699 104,453 59.4 % Service, retail, dining and entertainment 80,135 28,518 51,617 181.0 % 350,238 65,180 285,058 437.3 % Interest 4,192 2,510 1,682 67.0 % 12,232 10,119 2,113 20.9 % Brokerage commissions and other, net 8,387 4,162 4,225 101.5 % 30,127 17,230 12,897 74.9 % Total Revenues 542,433 384,265 158,168 41.2 % 2,272,605 1,398,347 874,258 62.5 % Expenses Property operating and maintenance 131,309 96,798 34,511 35.7 % 522,918 336,211 186,707 55.5 % Real estate tax 24,454 20,265 4,189 20.7 % 94,815 72,606 22,209 30.6 % Home costs and selling 48,850 41,086 7,764 18.9 % 205,770 147,075 58,695 39.9 % Service, retail, dining and entertainment 74,646 26,457 48,189 182.1 % 285,768 57,996 227,772 392.7 % General and administrative 54,604 30,906 23,698 76.7 % 181,210 109,616 71,594 65.3 % Catastrophic event-related charges, net (858 ) 831 (1,689 ) (203.2) % 2,239 885 1,354 153.0 % Business combinations 331 23,008 (22,677 ) (98.6) % 1,362 23,008 (21,646 ) (94.1) % Depreciation and amortization 144,677 117,423 27,254 23.2 % 522,745 376,876 145,869 38.7 % Loss on extinguishment of debt 19 — 19 N/A 8,127 5,209 2,918 56.0 % Interest 42,405 35,013 7,392 21.1 % 158,629 129,071 29,558 22.9 % Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 1,047 1,047 — — % 4,171 4,177 (6 ) (0.1) % Total Expenses 521,484 392,834 128,650 32.7 % 1,987,754 1,262,730 725,024 57.4 % Income / (loss) Before Other Items 20,949 (8,569 ) 29,518 344.5 % 284,851 135,617 149,234 110.0 % Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of marketable securities (9,770 ) 8,765 (18,535 ) (211.5) % 33,457 6,129 27,328 445.9 % Gain / (loss) on foreign currency translation 3,364 10,162 (6,798 ) (66.9) % (3,743 ) 7,666 (11,409 ) (148.8) % Gain on dispositions of properties — — — N/A 108,104 5,595 102,509 N/M Other expense, net(6) (2,081 ) (298 ) (1,783 ) N/M (12,122 ) (5,188 ) (6,934 ) 133.7 % Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of notes receivable 124 (964 ) 1,088 112.9 % 685 (3,275 ) 3,960 (120.9) % Income from nonconsolidated affiliates 1,065 392 673 171.7 % 3,992 1,740 2,252 129.4 % Loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (30 ) (103 ) 73 (70.9) % (160 ) (1,608 ) 1,448 (90.0) % Current tax benefit / (expense) 182 (328 ) 510 155.5 % (1,236 ) (790 ) (446 ) 56.5 % Deferred tax benefit / (expense) 983 761 222 29.2 % (91 ) 1,565 (1,656 ) (105.8) % Net Income 14,786 9,818 4,968 50.6 % 413,737 147,451 266,286 180.6 % Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 3,095 2,136 959 44.9 % 12,095 6,935 5,160 74.4 % Less: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,139 ) 96 (1,235 ) N/M 21,490 8,902 12,588 141.4 % Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. $ 12,830 $ 7,586 $ 5,244 69.1 % $ 380,152 $ 131,614 $ 248,538 188.8 % Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 115,179 104,275 10,904 10.5 % 112,582 97,521 15,061 15.4 % Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 115,700 104,744 10,956 10.5 % 115,144 97,522 17,622 18.1 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.11 $ 0.07 $ 0.04 57.1 % $ 3.36 $ 1.34 $ 2.02 150.7 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.11 $ 0.07 $ 0.04 57.1 % $ 3.36 $ 1.34 $ 2.02 150.7 %

N/M = Percentage change is not meaningful.

Outstanding Securities and Capitalization

(amounts in thousands except for *)





Outstanding Securities - As of December 31, 2021 Number of Units / Shares Outstanding Conversion Rate* If Converted(1) Issuance Price Per Unit* Annual Distribution Rate* Non-convertible Securities Common shares 115,976 N/A N/A N/A $3.32^ Convertible Securities Common OP units 2,538 1.0000 2,538 N/A Mirrors common shares distributions Series A-1 preferred OP units 275 2.4390 671 $ 100 6.00 % Series A-3 preferred OP units 40 1.8605 75 $ 100 4.50 % Series C preferred OP units 306 1.1100 340 $ 100 5.00 % Series D preferred OP units 489 0.8000 391 $ 100 4.00 % Series E preferred OP units 90 0.6897 62 $ 100 5.25 % Series F preferred OP units 90 0.6250 56 $ 100 3.00 % Series G preferred OP units 241 0.6452 155 $ 100 3.20 % Series H preferred OP units 581 0.6098 355 $ 100 3.00 % Series I preferred OP units 922 0.6098 562 $ 100 3.00 % Series J preferred OP units 240 0.6061 145 $ 100 2.85 %

^ Annual distribution is based on the last quarterly distribution annualized.

(1) Calculation may yield minor differences due to fractional shares paid in cash to the stockholder at conversion.





Capitalization - As of December 31, 2021 Equity Shares Share Price* Total Common shares 115,976 $ 209.97 $ 24,351,481 Common OP units 2,538 $ 209.97 532,904 Subtotal 118,514 $ 24,884,385 Preferred OP units, as converted 2,812 $ 209.97 590,436 Total diluted shares outstanding 121,326 $ 25,474,821 Debt Secured debt $ 3,380,739 Unsecured debt 2,291,095 Total debt $ 5,671,834 Total Capitalization $ 31,146,655

Reconciliations to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to FFO(1)

(amounts in thousands except for per share data)





Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders $ 12,830 $ 7,586 $ 380,152 $ 131,614 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 144,489 117,354 521,856 376,897 Depreciation on nonconsolidated affiliates 32 38 123 66 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities 9,770 (8,765 ) (33,457 ) (6,129 ) Loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 30 103 160 1,608 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable (124 ) 964 (685 ) 3,275 Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,330 ) 4 14,783 7,881 Preferred return to preferred OP units 845 494 1,888 2,231 Interest expense on Aspen preferred OP units — — 2,056 — Gain on dispositions of properties — — (108,104 ) (5,595 ) Gain on dispositions of assets, net (14,240 ) (6,929 ) (60,485 ) (22,180 ) FFO Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4) $ 152,302 $ 110,849 $ 718,287 $ 489,668 Adjustments Business combination expense and other acquisition related costs(7) 3,291 24,043 10,005 25,334 Loss on extinguishment of debt 19 — 8,127 5,209 Catastrophic event-related charges, net (857 ) 831 2,239 885 Gain / (loss) on earnings - catastrophic event-related charges (200 ) — 200 — (Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation (3,364 ) (10,162 ) 3,743 (7,666 ) Other adjustments, net(8) 4,634 (689 ) 16,139 2,130 Core FFO Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4) $ 155,825 $ 124,872 $ 758,740 $ 515,560 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 115,179 104,275 112,582 97,521 Add Common shares dilutive effect from forward equity sale 207 — — — Common stock issuable upon conversion of stock options — 1 — 1 Restricted stock 314 468 220 455 Common OP units 2,527 2,496 2,562 2,458 Common stock issuable upon conversion of certain preferred OP units 1,086 798 1,151 907 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Fully Diluted 119,313 108,038 116,515 101,342 FFO Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4) Per Share - Fully Diluted $ 1.28 $ 1.03 $ 6.16 $ 4.83 Core FFO Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4) Per Share - Fully Diluted $ 1.31 $ 1.16 $ 6.51 $ 5.09

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to NOI(1)

(amounts in thousands)





Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders $ 12,830 $ 7,586 $ 380,152 $ 131,614 Interest income (4,192 ) (2,510 ) (12,232 ) (10,119 ) Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net (8,387 ) (4,162 ) (30,127 ) (17,230 ) General and administrative expense 54,604 30,906 181,210 109,616 Catastrophic event-related charges, net (858 ) 831 2,239 885 Business combination expense 331 23,008 1,362 23,008 Depreciation and amortization 144,677 117,423 522,745 376,876 Loss on extinguishment of debt 19 — 8,127 5,209 Interest expense 42,405 35,013 158,629 129,071 Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 1,047 1,047 4,171 4,177 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities 9,770 (8,765 ) (33,457 ) (6,129 ) (Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation (3,364 ) (10,162 ) 3,743 (7,666 ) Gain on disposition of property — — (108,104 ) (5,595 ) Other expense, net(6) 2,081 298 12,122 5,188 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable (124 ) 964 (685 ) 3,275 Income from nonconsolidated affiliates (1,065 ) (392 ) (3,992 ) (1,740 ) Loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 30 103 160 1,608 Current tax (benefit) / expense (182 ) 328 1,236 790 Deferred tax (benefit) / expense (983 ) (761 ) 91 (1,565 ) Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 3,095 2,136 12,095 6,935 Less: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,139 ) 96 21,490 8,902 NOI(1) $ 250,595 $ 192,987 $ 1,120,975 $ 757,110





Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Real Property NOI(1) $ 228,950 $ 183,092 $ 982,123 $ 721,302 Home Sales NOI(1) 16,156 7,834 74,382 28,624 Service, retail, dining and entertainment NOI(1) 5,489 2,061 64,470 7,184 NOI(1) $ 250,595 $ 192,987 $ 1,120,975 $ 757,110

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders to Recurring EBITDA(1)

(amounts in thousands)





Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Stockholders $ 12,830 $ 7,586 $ 380,152 $ 131,614 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 144,677 117,423 522,745 376,876 Loss on extinguishment of debt 19 — 8,127 5,209 Interest expense 42,405 35,013 158,629 129,071 Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 1,047 1,047 4,171 4,177 Current tax (benefit) / expense (182 ) 328 1,236 790 Deferred tax (benefit) / expense (983 ) (761 ) 91 (1,565 ) Income from nonconsolidated affiliates (1,065 ) (392 ) (3,992 ) (1,740 ) Less: Gain on dispositions of properties — — (108,104 ) (5,595 ) Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net (14,240 ) (6,929 ) (60,485 ) (22,180 ) EBITDAre(1) $ 184,508 $ 153,315 $ 902,570 $ 616,657 Adjustments Catastrophic event-related charges, net (858 ) 831 2,239 885 Business combination expense 331 23,008 1,362 23,008 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities 9,770 (8,765 ) (33,457 ) (6,129 ) (Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation (3,364 ) (10,162 ) 3,743 (7,666 ) Other expense, net(6) 2,081 298 12,122 5,188 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable (124 ) 964 (685 ) 3,275 Loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 30 103 160 1,608 Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 3,095 2,136 12,095 6,935 Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,139 ) 96 21,490 8,902 Plus: Gain on dispositions of assets, net 14,240 6,929 60,485 22,180 Recurring EBITDA(1) $ 208,570 $ 168,753 $ 982,124 $ 674,843

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

Debt Analysis

(amounts in thousands)





Quarter Ended 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 Debt Outstanding Secured debt $ 3,380,739 $ 3,403,436 $ 3,457,734 $ 3,472,930 $ 3,489,983 Unsecured debt Senior unsecured notes 1,186,350 591,252 591,688 — — Line of credit and other debt(9) 1,034,833 624,837 191,841 875,093 1,197,181 Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable 35,249 35,249 35,249 35,249 35,249 Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable 34,663 34,663 34,663 34,663 34,663 Total unsecured debt 2,291,095 1,286,001 853,441 945,005 1,267,093 Total debt $ 5,671,834 $ 4,689,437 $ 4,311,175 $ 4,417,935 $ 4,757,076 % Fixed / Floating Fixed 81.8 % 86.7 % 94.7 % 79.3 % 74.0 % Floating 18.2 % 13.3 % 5.3 % 20.7 % 26.0 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Weighted Average Interest Rates Secured debt 3.78 % 3.78 % 3.75 % 3.75 % 3.75 % Senior unsecured notes 2.55 % 2.70 % 2.70 % — % — % Line of credit and other debt(9) 0.98 % 0.98 % 0.93 % 1.77 % 2.11 % Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable 6.00 % 6.00 % 6.00 % 6.00 % 6.00 % Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable 5.93 % 5.93 % 5.93 % 5.93 % 5.93 % Total average 3.04 % 3.30 % 3.52 % 3.39 % 3.37 % Debt Ratios Net Debt / Recurring EBITDA(1) (TTM) 5.7 4.9 5.1 6.1 6.9 Net Debt / Enterprise Value 18.0 % 17.1 % 16.8 % 19.7 % 21.4 % Net Debt / Gross Assets 35.4 % 31.2 % 29.6 % 31.8 % 35.5 % Coverage Ratios Recurring EBITDA(1) (TTM) / Interest 6.2 6.1 5.6 5.0 4.9 Recurring EBITDA(1) (TTM) / Interest + Pref. Distributions + Pref. Stock Distribution 6.0 6.0 5.5 4.8 4.8





Maturities / Principal Amortization Next Five Years 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Secured debt Maturities $ 70,678 $ 185,619 $ 315,330 $ 50,528 $ 521,582 Principal amortization 61,281 60,865 57,424 54,019 45,867 Line of credit and other debt(9) 10,000 10,000 10,000 1,004,833 — Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable — — 33,428 1,821 — Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable — — 27,373 — — Total $ 141,959 $ 256,484 $ 443,555 $ 1,111,201 $ 567,449 Weighted average rate of maturities 4.48 % 4.08 % 4.47 % 4.04 % 3.75 %

Same Community(2) Summary

(amounts in thousands)





Three Months Ended Total Same Community MH RV December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change % Change December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change % Change December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change % Change Financial Information Revenue Real property (excluding transient) $ 222,383 $ 208,958 $ 13,425 6.4 % $ 174,863 $ 167,575 $ 7,288 4.3 % $ 47,520 $ 41,383 $ 6,137 14.8 % Real property - transient 30,822 26,800 4,022 15.0 % 261 379 (118 ) (31.1) % 30,561 26,421 4,140 15.7 % Other 7,934 4,938 2,996 60.7 % 4,793 2,520 2,273 90.2 % 3,141 2,418 723 29.9 % Total Operating 261,139 240,696 20,443 8.5 % 179,917 170,474 9,443 5.5 % 81,222 70,222 11,000 15.7 % Expense Property Operating(10)(11) 83,982 77,247 6,735 8.7 % 45,842 44,775 1,067 2.4 % 38,140 32,472 5,668 17.5 % Real Property NOI(1) $ 177,157 $ 163,449 $ 13,708 8.4 % $ 134,075 $ 125,699 $ 8,376 6.7 % $ 43,082 $ 37,750 $ 5,332 14.1 %





Year Ended Total Same Community MH RV December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change % Change December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change % Change December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change % Change Financial Information Revenue Real property (excluding Transient) $ 875,361 $ 824,669 $ 50,692 6.1 % $ 693,374 $ 663,564 $ 29,810 4.5 % $ 181,987 $ 161,105 $ 20,882 13.0 % Real property - transient 194,754 144,077 50,677 35.2 % 1,460 1,722 (262 ) (15.2) % 193,294 142,355 50,939 35.8 % Other 39,011 23,362 15,649 67.0 % 19,265 10,298 8,967 87.1 % 19,746 13,064 6,682 51.1 % Total Operating 1,109,126 992,108 117,018 11.8 % 714,099 675,584 38,515 5.7 % 395,027 316,524 78,503 24.8 % Expense Property Operating(10)(11) 345,737 305,561 40,176 13.1 % 182,771 169,072 13,699 8.1 % 162,966 136,489 26,477 19.4 % Real Property NOI(1) $ 763,389 $ 686,547 $ 76,842 11.2 % $ 531,328 $ 506,512 $ 24,816 4.9 % $ 232,061 $ 180,035 $ 52,026 28.9 %

Same Community(2) Summary (continued)





As of December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change % Change Other Information Number of properties 403 403 — MH occupancy 97.6 % RV occupancy 100.0 % MH & RV blended occupancy(3) 98.2 % Adjusted MH occupancy(3) 98.6 % Adjusted RV occupancy(3) 100.0 % Adjusted MH & RV blended occupancy(3) 98.9 % 97.5 % 1.4 % Sites available for development 6,866 7,332 (466 ) Monthly base rent per site - MH $ 611 $ 591 $ 20 3.4%(13) Monthly base rent per site - RV(12) $ 537 $ 512 $ 25 4.8%(13) Monthly base rent per site - Total(12) $ 593 $ 573 $ 20 3.6%(13)

Marina Summary

(amounts in thousands except for statistical data)





Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 Financial Information Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 70,076 $ 250,984 Real property - transient 3,414 14,790 Other 2,919 14,053 Total Operating 76,409 279,827 Expenses Property Operating(a) 31,895 117,711 Real Property NOI 44,514 162,116 Service, retail, dining and entertainment Revenue 68,468 269,170 Expense 59,408 219,040 NOI 9,060 50,130 Marina NOI $ 53,574 $ 212,246 Other Information December 31, 2021 Number of properties(b) 125 Total wet slips and dry storage 45,155

(a) Marina results net $4.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and $15.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 of certain utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating and maintenance expense.

(b) Marina properties consisted of 19 properties acquired in 2021 and 106 properties acquired in 2020.

MH and RV Acquisitions and Other Summary(14)

(amounts in thousands except for statistical data)





Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 Financial Information Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 11,111 $ 40,359 Real property - transient 11,590 71,888 Other 1,845 9,202 Total Operating 24,546 121,449 Expenses Property Operating(a) 17,267 64,832 Real Property NOI $ 7,279 $ 56,617 Other Information December 31, 2021 Number of properties 74 Occupied sites 8,126 Developed sites 9,278 Occupancy % 87.6 % Transient sites 11,307

(a) MH and RV Acquisitions and Other results net $1.3 million and $5.4 million of certain utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating and maintenance expense for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Home Sales Summary

(amounts in thousands except for *)





Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change % Change December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change % Change Financial Information New Homes New home sales $ 25,686 $ 21,192 $ 4,494 21.2 % $ 114,852 $ 79,728 $ 35,124 44.1 % New home cost of sales 21,304 17,922 3,382 18.9 % 94,103 65,533 28,570 43.6 % Gross Profit – new homes 4,382 3,270 1,112 34.0 % 20,749 14,195 6,554 46.2 % Gross margin % – new homes 17.1 % 15.4 % 1.7 % 18.1 % 17.8 % 0.3 % Average selling price – new homes* $ 172,389 $ 135,846 $ 36,543 26.9 % $ 156,902 $ 139,874 $ 17,028 12.2 % Pre-owned Homes Pre-owned home sales $ 39,320 $ 27,728 $ 11,592 41.8 % $ 165,300 $ 95,971 $ 69,329 72.2 % Pre-owned home cost of sales 22,655 18,512 4,143 22.4 % 93,024 66,351 26,673 40.2 % Gross Profit – pre-owned homes 16,665 9,216 7,449 80.8 % 72,276 29,620 42,656 144.0 % Gross margin % – pre-owned homes 42.4 % 33.2 % 9.2 % 43.7 % 30.9 % 12.8 % Average selling price – pre-owned homes* $ 50,153 $ 44,294 $ 5,859 13.2 % $ 49,255 $ 41,799 $ 7,456 17.8 % Total Home Sales Revenue from home sales $ 65,006 $ 48,920 $ 16,086 32.9 % $ 280,152 $ 175,699 $ 104,453 59.4 % Cost of home sales 43,959 36,434 7,525 20.7 % 187,127 131,884 55,243 41.9 % Home selling expenses 4,891 4,652 239 5.1 % 18,643 15,191 3,452 22.7 % Home Sales NOI(1) $ 16,156 $ 7,834 $ 8,322 106.2 % $ 74,382 $ 28,624 $ 45,758 159.9 % Other Information New home sales volume* 149 156 (7 ) (4.5) % 732 570 162 28.4 % Pre-owned home sales volume* 784 626 158 25.2 % 3,356 2,296 1,060 46.2 % Total home sales volume* 933 782 151 19.3 % 4,088 2,866 1,222 42.6 %

Rental Program Summary

(amounts in thousands except for *)





Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change % Change December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change % Change Financial Information Revenues Home rent $ 15,991 $ 15,939 $ 52 0.3 % $ 66,442 $ 62,546 $ 3,896 6.2 % Site rent 16,320 19,124 (2,804 ) (14.7) % 71,670 74,823 (3,153 ) (4.2) % Total 32,311 35,063 (2,752 ) (7.8) % 138,112 137,369 743 0.5 % Expenses Rental Program operating and maintenance 4,393 5,832 (1,439 ) (24.7) % 19,725 20,408 (683 ) (3.3) % Rental Program NOI(1) $ 27,918 $ 29,231 $ (1,313 ) (4.5) % $ 118,387 $ 116,961 $ 1,426 1.2 % Other Information Number of sold rental homes* 272 269 3 1.1 % 1,071 850 221 26.0 % Number of occupied rentals, end of period* 9,870 11,752 (1,882 ) (16.0) % Investment in occupied rental homes, end of period $ 556,342 $ 629,162 $ (72,820 ) (11.6) % Weighted average monthly rental rate, end of period* $ 1,110 $ 1,042 $ 68 6.5 %

Rental Program NOI is included in Real Property NOI. Rental Program NOI is separately reviewed to assess the overall growth and performance of the Rental Program and its financial impact on the Company's operations.

MH and RV Property Summary(15) 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 FLORIDA Properties 132 131 129 128 128 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 40,783 40,500 40,171 40,011 39,803 Occupied MH & Annual RV 40,019 39,747 39,402 39,283 39,063 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 98.1 % 98.1 % 98.1 % 98.2 % 98.1 % Transient RV sites 5,950 6,163 5,895 5,823 6,011 Sites for development 1,268 1,414 1,414 1,497 1,497 MICHIGAN Properties 84 83 75 74 74 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 32,257 31,997 29,600 29,092 29,086 Occupied MH & Annual RV 31,061 30,782 28,671 28,145 28,109 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 96.3 % 96.2 % 96.9 % 96.7 % 96.6 % Transient RV sites 869 554 509 541 546 Sites for development 1,422 1,481 1,182 1,182 1,182 CALIFORNIA Properties 36 37 36 36 35 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 6,787 6,760 6,736 6,734 6,675 Occupied MH & Annual RV 6,672 6,642 6,613 6,609 6,602 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 98.3 % 98.3 % 98.2 % 98.1 % 98.9 % Transient RV sites 2,147 2,410 2,416 2,418 2,231 Sites for development 534 534 127 127 373 TEXAS Properties 30 26 25 24 24 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 8,192 8,004 7,947 7,928 7,766 Occupied MH & Annual RV 8,006 7,805 7,731 7,671 7,572 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 97.7 % 97.5 % 97.3 % 96.8 % 97.5 % Transient RV sites 2,576 2,131 1,835 1,773 1,810 Sites for development 1,184 1,066 1,194 1,275 1,378 ONTARIO, CANADA Properties 16 16 16 16 15 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 4,363 4,361 4,302 4,199 4,090 Occupied MH & Annual RV 4,363 4,361 4,302 4,199 4,090 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Transient RV sites 874 807 870 964 966 Sites for development 1,429 1,525 1,525 1,525 1,525 CONNECTICUT Properties 16 16 16 16 16 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 1,902 1,901 1,901 1,897 1,897 Occupied MH & Annual RV 1,765 1,760 1,757 1,746 1,739 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 92.8 % 92.6 % 92.4 % 92.0 % 91.7 % Transient RV sites 103 104 104 108 108 Sites for development — — — — — MAINE Properties 15 13 13 13 13 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 2,424 2,220 2,204 2,190 2,190 Occupied MH & Annual RV 2,339 2,136 2,127 2,119 2,121 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 96.5 % 96.2 % 96.5 % 96.8 % 96.8 % Transient RV sites 1,007 776 792 805 805 Sites for development 180 30 30 30 30 ARIZONA Properties 12 12 14 14 14 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 4,123 4,071 4,401 4,391 4,323 Occupied MH & Annual RV 3,917 3,853 4,116 4,101 4,030 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 95.0 % 94.6 % 93.5 % 93.4 % 93.2 % Transient RV sites 1,185 1,237 1,260 1,270 1,337 Sites for development — — — — — INDIANA Properties 12 12 12 12 12 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 3,174 3,057 3,087 3,087 3,087 Occupied MH & Annual RV 3,047 2,963 2,970 2,961 2,950 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 96.0 % 96.9 % 96.2 % 95.9 % 95.6 % Transient RV sites 1,002 1,089 1,089 1,089 1,089 Sites for development 177 204 277 277 277 NEW JERSEY Properties 11 9 8 8 8 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 2,554 2,551 2,396 2,366 2,347 Occupied MH & Annual RV 2,554 2,551 2,396 2,366 2,347 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Transient RV sites 1,436 899 762 794 813 Sites for development 262 262 262 262 262 COLORADO Properties 10 10 10 10 10 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 2,552 2,552 2,453 2,453 2,453 Occupied MH & Annual RV 2,442 2,431 2,420 2,395 2,380 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 95.7 % 95.3 % 98.7 % 97.6 % 97.0 % Transient RV sites 987 987 987 962 962 Sites for development 1,744 1,629 1,225 1,250 1,250 NEW HAMPSHIRE Properties 10 10 10 10 10 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 1,748 1,777 1,777 1,776 1,777 Occupied MH & Annual RV 1,740 1,769 1,769 1,769 1,767 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 99.5 % 99.5 % 99.5 % 99.6 % 99.4 % Transient RV sites 650 602 602 456 460 Sites for development 111 111 151 151 151 NEW YORK Properties 10 10 10 10 9 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 1,482 1,457 1,457 1,452 1,419 Occupied MH & Annual RV 1,455 1,432 1,428 1,415 1,380 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 98.2 % 98.3 % 98.0 % 97.5 % 97.3 % Transient RV sites 1,659 1,684 1,684 1,689 1,422 Sites for development 371 371 371 371 371 VIRGINIA Properties 10 9 9 8 8 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 1,253 1,238 1,198 1,179 1,138 Occupied MH & Annual RV 1,251 1,237 1,194 1,177 1,134 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 99.8 % 99.9 % 99.7 % 99.8 % 99.6 % Transient RV sites 2,182 1,956 1,996 1,365 737 Sites for development 367 162 162 162 162 OHIO Properties 9 9 9 9 9 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 2,796 2,796 2,797 2,797 2,790 Occupied MH & Annual RV 2,759 2,753 2,770 2,760 2,755 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 98.7 % 98.5 % 99.0 % 98.7 % 98.7 % Transient RV sites 129 129 128 128 135 Sites for development 22 22 22 22 22 OTHER STATES Properties 64 61 63 64 61 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 12,771 12,699 13,828 13,765 13,411 Occupied MH & Annual RV 12,443 12,390 13,344 13,253 12,913 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 97.4 % 97.6 % 96.5 % 96.3 % 96.3 % Transient RV sites 7,091 6,394 6,103 6,110 5,611 Sites for development 1,601 1,501 1,501 1,545 1,545 TOTAL - MH AND RV PORTFOLIO Properties 477 464 455 452 446 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 129,161 127,941 126,255 125,317 124,252 Occupied MH & Annual RV 125,833 124,612 123,010 121,969 120,952 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 97.4 % (16) 97.4 % 97.4 % 97.3 % 97.3 % Transient RV sites 29,847 27,922 27,032 26,295 25,043 Sites for development(17) 10,672 10,312 9,443 9,676 10,025 % Communities age restricted 31.4 % 32.3 % 32.5 % 32.7 % 33.2 %





Marina Property Summary(a) 12/31/2021 09/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 FLORIDA Properties 20 19 18 16 14 Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 5,233 4,825 4,528 4,274 3,985 RHODE ISLAND Properties 12 12 11 11 11 Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 3,485 3,485 3,302 3,302 3,302 CONNECTICUT Properties 11 11 11 11 11 Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 3,299 3,299 3,299 3,299 3,299 MASSACHUSETTS Properties 9 9 9 9 7 Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 2,546 2,546 2,546 2,546 2,236 MARYLAND Properties 9 8 8 8 8 Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 2,645 2,409 2,409 2,409 2,409 CALIFORNIA Properties 9 8 7 5 5 Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 3,940 3,527 2,884 2,297 2,297 NEW YORK Properties 8 8 8 8 8 Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 2,783 2,783 2,783 2,783 2,783 OTHER STATES Properties 47 45 42 42 42 Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 21,224 20,741 18,428 18,428 18,428 TOTAL - MARINA PORTFOLIO Properties 125 120 114 110 106 Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 45,155 43,615 40,179 39,338 38,739

(a) Total wet slips and dry storage spaces are adjusted each quarter based on site configuration and usability.

Acquisitions, Development and Capital Improvements

(amounts in thousands except for *)





Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Financial information MH / RV Marina MH / RV Marina MH / RV Acquisitions(18)(a) $ 944,257 $ 852,947 $ 571,930 $ 2,533,741 $ 938,966 Expansion and Development(19) 191,740 9,861 248,146 — 281,808 Recurring Capital Expenditures(20) 45,306 19,325 31,398 2,074 30,382 Lot Modifications(21) 28,802 N/A 29,414 N/A 22,837 Growth Projects(22) 25,647 51,390 28,315 — 9,638 Rebranding(23) 6,142 N/A N/A N/A N/A Total $ 1,241,894 $ 933,523 $ 909,203 $ 2,535,815 $ 1,283,631 Other Information Recurring Capital Expenditures Average / Site* $ 371 $ 491 $ 265 N/A $ 345

(a) Acquisitions includes intangibles and goodwill included in purchase price.





Operating Statistics for MH and Annual RVs





Locations Resident Move-outs Net Leased Sites(5) New Home Sales Pre-owned Home Sales Brokered

Re-sales Florida 2,353 844 204 224 1,868 Michigan 412 223 51 1,798 268 Ontario, Canada 494 182 96 6 504 Texas 362 434 93 428 80 Arizona 123 188 44 41 223 Indiana 63 115 7 285 19 Ohio 65 4 1 136 18 California 135 52 27 12 146 Colorado 5 62 51 26 54 Connecticut 30 26 35 4 57 New York 90 51 11 10 14 New Hampshire 2 (27 ) 6 — 52 Maine 86 14 10 19 4 New Jersey 119 55 — 1 17 Virginia 233 117 — 28 2 Other states 704 143 96 338 202 Year Ended December 31, 2021 5,276 2,483 732 3,356 3,528





Total For Year Ended Resident Move-outs Net Leased Sites(5) New Home Sales Pre-owned Home Sales Brokered

Re-sales 2020 5,365 2,505 570 2,296 2,557 2019 4,139 2,674 571 2,868 2,231





Percentage Trends Resident Move-outs Resident

Re-sales 2021 2.7 % 8.4 % 2020 3.3 % 6.9 % 2019 2.6 % 6.6 %

Footnotes and Definitions

(1) Investors in and analysts following the real estate industry utilize funds from operations ("FFO"), net operating income ("NOI"), and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") as supplemental performance measures. The Company believes that FFO, NOI, and EBITDA are appropriate measures given their wide use by and relevance to investors and analysts. Additionally, FFO, NOI, and EBITDA are commonly used in various ratios, pricing multiples, yields and returns and valuation calculations used to measure financial position, performance and value.

FFO, reflecting the assumption that real estate values rise or fall with market conditions, principally adjusts for the effects of generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") depreciation and amortization of real estate assets.

NOI provides a measure of rental operations that does not factor in depreciation, amortization and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses.

EBITDA provides a further measure to evaluate ability to incur and service debt and to fund dividends and other cash needs.

FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") as GAAP net income (loss), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization, real estate related impairments, and after adjustments for nonconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is a useful supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance. By excluding gains and losses related to sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, impairment and excluding real estate asset depreciation and amortization (which can vary among owners of identical assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared period-over-period, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs, providing perspective not readily apparent from GAAP net income (loss). Management believes the use of FFO has been beneficial in improving the understanding of operating results of REITs among the investing public and making comparisons of REIT operating results more meaningful. The Company also uses FFO excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to the operational and financial performance of our core business ("Core FFO"). The Company believes that Core FFO provides enhanced comparability for investor evaluations of period-over-period results.

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to FFO. The principal limitation of FFO is that it does not replace GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure or GAAP cash flow from operations as a liquidity measure. Because FFO excludes significant economic components of GAAP net income (loss) including depreciation and amortization, FFO should be used as a supplement to GAAP net income (loss) and not as an alternative to it. Further, FFO is not intended as a measure of a REIT's ability to meet debt principal repayments and other cash requirements, nor as a measure of working capital. FFO is calculated in accordance with the Company's interpretation of standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that interpret the NAREIT definition differently.

NOI is derived from revenues minus property operating expenses and real estate taxes. NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes is helpful to investors as a supplemental measure of operating performance because it is an indicator of the return on property investment and provides a method of comparing property performance over time. The Company uses NOI as a key measure when evaluating performance and growth of particular properties and / or groups of properties. The principal limitation of NOI is that it excludes depreciation, amortization, interest expense and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses, all of which are significant costs. Therefore, NOI is a measure of the operating performance of the properties of the Company rather than of the Company overall.

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to NOI. NOI should not be considered to be an alternative to GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company's financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating activities as a measure of the Company's liquidity; nor is it indicative of funds available for the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. Because of the inclusion of items such as interest, depreciation, and amortization, the use of GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure is limited as these items may not accurately reflect the actual change in market value of a property, in the case of depreciation and in the case of interest, may not necessarily be linked to the operating performance of a real estate asset, as it is often incurred at a parent company level and not at a property level.

EBITDA as defined by NAREIT (referred to as "EBITDAre") is calculated as GAAP net income (loss), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus or minus losses or gains on the disposition of depreciated property (including losses or gains on change of control), plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in nonconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of nonconsolidated affiliates. EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company uses to evaluate its ability to incur and service debt, fund dividends and other cash needs and cover fixed costs. Investors utilize EBITDAre as a supplemental measure to evaluate and compare investment quality and enterprise value of REITs. The Company also uses EBITDAre excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to measurement of the Company's performance on a basis that is independent of capital structure ("Recurring EBITDA").

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to EBITDAre. EBITDAre is not intended to be used as a measure of the Company's cash generated by operations or its dividend-paying capacity, and should therefore not replace GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company's financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating, investing and financing activities as measures of liquidity.

(2) Same Community results reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. Canadian currency figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at 2021 average exchange rates.

(3) The Same Community MH and RV blended occupancy for 2021 is derived from 119,883 developed sites, of which 117,707 were occupied. The Same Community adjusted MH and RV blended occupancy percentage is derived from 119,002 developed sites, of which 117,707 were occupied. The number of developed sites excludes RV transient sites and nearly 900 recently completed but vacant MH expansion sites.

The Same Community adjusted MH and RV blended occupancy percentage for 2020 has been adjusted to reflect incremental period-over-period growth from newly rented expansion sites and the conversion of transient RV sites to annual RV sites.

(4) The effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities is excluded from these items.

(5) Revenue producing site net gains do not include occupied sites acquired during that year.

(6) Other income / (expenses), net was as follows (in thousands):





Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Contingent consideration expense $ (1,692 ) $ (72 ) $ (11,031 ) $ (2,962 ) Long term lease termination benefit / (expense) 44 — 44 (433 ) Repair reserve on repossessed homes (433 ) (226 ) (1,135 ) (1,793 ) Other expenses, net $ (2,081 ) $ (298 ) $ (12,122 ) $ (5,188 )

(7) Other acquisition related costs represent the expenses incurred to bring recently acquired properties up to the Company's operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company's capitalization policy. These costs also include nonrecurring integration expenses associated with a new acquisition.

(8) Other adjustments, net was as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Contingent consideration expense $ 1,692 $ 72 $ 11,031 $ 2,962 Long term lease termination (benefit) / expense (44 ) — (44 ) 433 Deferred tax (benefit) / expense (983 ) (761 ) 91 (1,565 ) RV rebranding non-recurring cost 3,969 — 5,061 — Deferred compensation amortization upon retirement — — — 300 Other adjustments, net $ 4,634 $ (689 ) $ 16,139 $ 2,130

(9) Line of credit and other debt includes borrowings under the Company's $2.0 billion credit facility, the debt under the Company's $12.0 million MH floor plan facility which was terminated in October 2021, and a $31.6 million unsecured term loan which had been secured prior to July 1, 2021.

(10) Same Community results net $16.7 million and $15.7 million of certain utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating and maintenance expense for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Same Community results net $69.0 million and $63.1 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating and maintenance expense for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(11) Same Community supplies and repair expense excludes $0.9 million and $2.1 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, of expenses incurred for recently acquired properties to bring the properties up to the Company's operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company's capitalization policy.

(12) Monthly base rent per site pertains to annual RV sites and excludes transient RV sites.

(13) Calculated using actual results without rounding.

(14) MH and RV Acquisitions and Other is comprised of recent acquisitions, recently opened ground-up development projects in stabilization and properties undergoing redevelopment.

(15) MH and annual RV developed sites, Occupied MH and annual RV, and MH and annual RV occupancy percentage includes MH and annual RV sites, and excludes transient RV sites, as applicable.

(16) As of December 31, 2021, total portfolio MH occupancy was 96.6 percent inclusive of the impact of nearly 1,200 recently constructed but vacant MH expansion sites, and annual RV occupancy was 100.0 percent.

(17) Total sites for development were comprised of approximately 72.5 percent for expansion, 22.4 percent for greenfield development and 5.1 percent for redevelopment.

(18) Capital expenditures related to acquisitions represent the purchase price of existing operating properties (including marinas) and land parcels to develop expansions or new properties. These costs for the year ended December 31, 2021 include $75.8 million at our MH and RV properties and $100.7 million at our marina properties. Expenditures consist of capital improvements identified during due diligence that are necessary to bring the communities, resorts and marinas to the Company's operating standards. For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, these costs were $40.6 million and $50.7 million, respectively. These include items such as: upgrading clubhouses; landscaping; new street light systems; new mail delivery systems; pool renovation including larger decks, heaters, and furniture; new maintenance facilities; lot modifications; and new signage including main signs and internal road signs. These are considered acquisition costs and although identified during due diligence, often require 24 to 36 months after closing to complete.

(19) Expansion and development expenditures consist primarily of construction costs such as roads, activities, and amenities, and costs necessary to complete home and RV site improvements, such as driveways, sidewalks and landscaping at our MH communities and RV resorts. Expenditures also include costs to rebuild after damage has been incurred at MH, RV or marina properties.

(20) Property recurring capital expenditures are necessary to maintain asset quality, including purchasing and replacing assets used to operate the communities, resorts and marinas. Recurring capital expenditures at our MH and RV properties include items such as: major road, driveway, pool improvements; clubhouse renovations; adding or replacing street lights; playground equipment; signage; maintenance facilities; manager housing and property vehicles. Recurring capital expenditures at our marinas include items such as: dredging, dock repairs and improvements, and equipment maintenance and upgrades. The minimum capitalized amount is five hundred dollars.

(21) Lot modification capital expenditures are incurred to modify the foundational structures required to set a new home after a previous home has been removed. These expenditures are necessary to create a revenue stream from a new site renter and often improve the quality of the community. Other lot modification expenditures include land improvements added to annual RV sites to aid in the conversion of transient RV guests to annual contracts.

(22) Growth projects consist of revenue generating or expense reducing activities at MH communities, RV resorts and marinas. This includes, but is not limited to, utility efficiency and renewable energy projects, site, slip or amenity upgrades such as the addition of a garage, shed or boat lift, and other special capital projects that substantiate an incremental rental increase.

(23) Rebranding includes new signage at our RV resorts and costs of building an RV mobile application and updated website.





Certain financial information has been revised to reflect reclassifications in prior periods to conform to current period presentation.

Attachment