Omada Health Announces Tali Sharot as Keynote Speaker for Mindset Summit 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omada Health announces keynote speaker Professor Tali Sharot , faculty at MIT and University College London, along with fellow keynote speaker Dr. Alia Crum , Associate Professor of Psychology at Stanford University and Principal Investigator, Stanford Mind & Body Lab. At Mindset 2022 headliners will discuss how applying behavior science to treat chronic conditions can create sustained, positive outcomes. This free, virtual summit brings together healthcare leaders, benefits experts, clinical researchers and physicians to address the virtual-first care boom and the changing healthcare landscape.



With close to 4,000 registrants at last year’s event, Omada is looking to raise awareness around innovation in the industry at their 4th annual summit. The forum will include practical insights for leaders looking to drive transformational change. Attendees of the event will gain insight on the following:

Leveraging Healthy Mindsets to Increase ROI

Behavior Science: The Key to Unlocking Lasting Change

The Era of Virtual-First Chronic Care

Advancements in Integrated Care

Mindset Summit brings together a powerful combination of a captivating speaker line-up, real-world outcomes and ROI examples based on data and insights developed through the Omada Insights Lab . Professor Sharot and Dr. Crum will be joined by:

For more information on Mindset 2022 and to sign up for your complimentary registration, please visit https://www.omadahealth.com/mindset2022

About Omada Health