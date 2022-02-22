Distribution Automation Market to reach USD 19.47 billion by 2028 Increasing Demand from Residential, Commercial, and Industrial Sectors to Sustain Growth During Forecast Period: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Distribution Automation Market size was USD 10.89 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 11.63 billion 2021 to USD 19.47 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.6% during the 2021-2028 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Distribution Automation Market, 2021-2028.” Factors, such as the ability to provide real-time operational notifications and perform demand optimization and asset optimization, will boost the market during the forecast period.

Get Sample Brochure for More Details @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/distribution-automation-market-106350

Companies Operating in Distribution Automation Market

Siemens (Germany)

Schneider Electric (France)

S&C Electric Company (U.S.)

Eaton (Ireland)

GE (U.S.)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL) (U.S.)

ABB (Switzerland)

G&W Electric Co. (U.S.)

Toshiba (Japan)

Hubbell (U.S.)

Hitachi (Japan)

Itron (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 7.6% 2028 Value Projection USD 19.47 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 10.89 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 190 Segments covered Utility, Component, and Region Growth Drivers Upgrade of Aging Power Stations to Bolster Market Growth Asia Pacific to Witness Dominant Market Growth due to Rapid Urbanization Novel Product Launched to Help Dominant Players Fortify their Current Market Positions





Have Any Query? Speak to our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/distribution-automation-market-106350

COVID-19 Impact

Pandemic-related Disruptions to Slow Down Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down distribution automation market growth significantly, leading to substantial revenue losses. Automation solutions providers and device manufacturers experience numerous challenges, including difficulties in obtaining raw materials and components required for production. These factors led to several supply chain delays. In addition the aforementioned factors, stringent lockdown regulations impacted the demand for distribution automation solutions considerably.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/distribution-automation-market-106350

Segments

Utility, Component, and Region are studied for the Market

On the basis of utility, the market is divided into private utility & public utility.

By component, the market is branched across field devices, software, and services.

In terms of geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The distribution automation market study offers an in-depth analysis of the industry in terms of segments and subsegments. Furthermore, the study aims to justify and highlight the highest demand of all present segmentation presumed while compiling the study. Factors such as trends, drivers, opportunities, threats, and restraints surrounding the market are discussed in the report. The report also offers a detailed list of the dominant players in the market along with their accompanying strategies.

Drivers & Restraints

Upgrade of Aging Power Stations to Bolster Market Growth

Rising demand for electricity and grid infrastructures is expected to open new revenue opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Increasing demand from residential, commercial, and industrial sectors and rising technological adaption will further increase the footprint of the market. Also, increasing instances of upgradation of power distribution systems will boost the growth of the market.

However, high installation costs are expected to limit the distribution automation market growth during the forecast period. Also, rising technical complexities will further hinder the market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Witness Dominant Market Growth due to Rapid Urbanization

Asia Pacific will occupy the largest distribution automation market share during the forecast duration owing to rising investment avenues for smart grid projects. Additionally, factors such as rapid urbanization and rising consumer awareness towards green energy will fuel the growth of the market share.

North America will contribute a significant value due to technological advancements in IoT and other communication-based systems. Also, increasing presence of the dominant players for the distribution automation sector will boost the market growth.

Europe is expected to contribute a significant market share during the forecast period owing to rising investments opportunities in grid expansion projects coupled with the rising complexity towards power distribution infrastructure to name a few.

Quick Buy - Distribution Automation Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106350

Competitive Landscape

Novel Product Launched to Help Dominant Players Fortify their Current Market Positions

The distribution automation sector is extremely competitive and fragmented with many key players trying to operate using various strategies in order to gain a competitive advantage. The industry is often striving to come up with new innovations as fault indicators, smart relays, automated feeder reclosers, automated capacitors, and voltage regulators on a regular basis. For example, in June 2021, S&C Electric Company announced the launching of their newly redesigned Vista Underground Distribution Switchgear for supporting visible sustainability goals. Ratings for 38 kV and 25 kA are available in this product.

Industry Development

July 2020: Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL) launched a system-hardening solution to improvise the security of electric power protection and control systems. With these solutions, Cyber Services will have the ability to evaluate the systems against NIST cybersecurity framework.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

Latest Technological Advancements

Regulatory Landscape

Industry SWOT Analysis

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19 on the Distribution Automation Market

Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

Key Developments by the Industry Players in Response to COVID-19

Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Distribution Automation Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Utility

Public

Private

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component

Field Devices

Software

Services

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Distribution Automation Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Utility

Public

Private

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component

Field Devices

Software

Services

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

U.S. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Utility

Public

Private

Canada Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Utility

Public

Private

TOC Continued…

Ask for Customization of this Report@ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/distribution-automation-market-106350

Have a Look at Related Research:

Gas Turbine Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Capacity (1-2MW, 2-5MW, 5-7.5MW, 7.5-10MW, 10-15MW, 15-20MW, 20-30MW, 30-40MW, 40-100MW, 100-150MW, 150-300MW, and 300+MW), By Technology (Heavy Duty, Light Industrial, and Aeroderivative), By Cycle (Simple Cycle and Combined Cycle), By Sector (Power Utility, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Aviation, and Others), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2028

Propane Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Agriculture, Transportation, Chemicals), And Geography Forecast Till 2022-2029

Frameless Solar Panel Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Monocrystalline Solar Panels, Polycrystalline Solar Panels, Thin-film Solar Panels), By Application (Residential, Commercial) and By Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

Intelligent Pump Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Centrifugal Pump, Positive Displacement Pump), By Component (Pumps, Variable Drives, Control System, Others), By End User (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Others) and Geography Forecast Till 2022-2029

Overhead Conductor Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Material (Copper Conductor, AAC: All Aluminium Conductor, AAAC: All Aluminium Alloy Conductor, ACSR: Aluminium Conductor, Steel Reinforced, ACAR: Aluminium Conductor, Alloy Reinforced, Others), By Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage), By Application (Power Distribution, Railways) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights