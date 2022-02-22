Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market: Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Announce Takeover of Smarter Grid Solutions for Expanding Effective Energy Management Enterprise Software Services: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The D istributed Energy Resource Management System Market size was USD 0.36 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 0.42 billion in 2021 to USD 1.33 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 18.0%during the 2021-2028 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market, 2021-2028.” Factor such as growing energy demand to support current population growth along with increasing development pace will boost market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, rising smart grid deployment by government bodies and rising deployment of EVswill increase the market footprint.

Prominent Players Present in the Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market are :

Hitachi ABB (Switzerland)

Siemens (Germany)

General Electric (U.S.)

Engie (France)

Itron (U.S.)

Oracle (U.S.)

Generac (U.S.)

Energy Hub (U.S.)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

AutoGrid Systems (U.S.)

Opus One Solutions (U.S.)

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction (South Korea)

Blue Pillar (U.S.)

Kitu System (U.S.)

Enel (Italy)

Open Access Technology International, Ltd. (U.S.)

Sunverge Energy Inc. (U.S.)

COVID-19 Impact

Production Delays & Lockdowns to Hamper Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a drastic effect on every sector worldwide and the sector of distributed energy resource management systems is no different. Severally imposed lockdowns and restrictions on the movement of the general population decreased industrial and commercial output to a new low. As the market is entirely dependent on energy, decreased energy requirements impacted investments opportunities, thereby, limiting the growth of the market.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Segments

On the basis of software, the market can be divided into virtual power plants (VPP), management and control, and analytics.

By application, the market can be broken down into solar, energy storage, wind, EV charging stations, and others.

With respect to end-user, the market can be classified into residential, commercial, industrial & utilities.

In terms of geography, the market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Scope and Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 18.0% 2028 Value Projection USD 1.33 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 0.36 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 210 Segments covered By Software, By Application, By End-User, By Region Growth Drivers Increasing Demand Response Requirement to Drive Market Increasing Demand for Renewable Energy to Drive Distributed Energy Resource Management System Demand Pitfalls & Challenges Cyber Security Risks Associated with IoT to Limit the Technology Adoption





Report Coverage

The sector of distributed energy resource management system is broken down into a regional and country-level analysis for our readers to get a better grasp on the market. Additionally, the report also provides insights into the market by encompassing the ongoing market trends along with the latest industry developments. The report also covers the factors that are expected to affect the market in a positive/negative manner simultaneously.

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Demand for Renewable Energy to Bolster Market Growth

Factors such as increasing demand for renewable energy have been triggered by external factors such as increasing population and increasing production activities. Additionally, increased digitalization and rising consumerism will boost the distributed energy resource management system market growth during the forecast period. Rising consumer awareness and increasing government activities in the hydro, solar, wind and tidal sector will increase the market footprint.

However, rising cyber security risks associated with IoT will limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Hold Largest Market Share due to Rising Power Generation Demand

The region of Asia Pacific will capture the largest distributed energy resource management system market share during the forecast period due to rising investment in renewable energy projects by government bodies and increasing power generation activities.

North America will hold a considerable market share in terms of global contribution owing to rising government investments in renewable projects along with various countries promising net zero emissions by 2050.

Europe will witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to increasing investment in the renewable sector along with rising reliance on renewable energy sources to name a few.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Players to Launch Novel Players to Dominate Market Share

The market for distributed energy resource management systems compromises various prominent players that provide varying levels of services. Prominent players are developing novel products for capturing a wider consumer base. For example, in December 2020, EnergyHub partnered with EnelX for optimal distributed energy resource management towering 60,000 charging stations across the United States. Increasing usage of renewable energy resources is expected to push the developmental pace of the sector to a new horizon.Like-minded players are joining hands for accelerating product development and increasing market presence.

Industry Development

August 2021: Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced that they planned to acquire Smarter Grid Solutions for expanding the latter’s distributed energy resources customer for effective energy management enterprise software.

