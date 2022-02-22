Dr. Nooristani of Balance7 Announces : The Third Killer in Men

Los Angeles , Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Nooristani, CEO of Balance7 announces new blog titled The Third Killer in Men. Cancer has a devastating effect on both human and economic lives in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 570,000 people died of cancer in 2019. More men die from cancer than women, owing to a lack of awareness about its causes. The American Cancer Society states that this cancer is the 3rd leading cause of cancer death in the United States. Cancer is a complicated disease with many factors to consider when it comes to prevention. To find out the 3rd Killer in Men visit https://www.balance7.com/the-third-killer-in-men

Attachment