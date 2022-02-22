Former Restaurateur Launches NFTs to Assist Indie Restaurants

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordia Corporation (OTC: CORG) today announced the debut of the Crypto Food Hall NFT Chef Collection. The collection is on sale now at www.cryptofoodhall.com and www.opensea.com/cryptofoodhall.



The Crypto Food Hall is a collection of 1000 unique chefs working in our virtual food hall. Independent restaurant who purchase a chef will get access to celebrity virtual restaurants for free for one year, crypto marketing support, exposure of your brand to the NFT community and potential sales of your digital gift cards to Cordia.

Foodies will have the opportunity to get free gift cards from member restaurants and discover crypto friendly dining establishments around the world.

Cordia pledges to use twenty percent of all resale royalties to buy gift cards from independent restaurants that own one of the NFTs. The gift cards will be distributed randomly to members of the community who have signed up for the Crypto Food Hall Discord.

“The restaurant environment is as challenging today as it has ever been. Most independent restaurants are barely hanging on. A few new customers can literally make the difference between closing for good and surviving. Our Chef collection is a fantastic and inexpensive first step for restaurants to get exposure to NFTs and the growing cryptocurrency community,” said Peter Klamka CEO of Cordia Corporation and former owner of independent restaurants.

A number of large food companies such as McDonald’s, Chipotle, and Panera Bread have recently announced plans to incorporate NFTs into their marketing, ordering, and loyalty programs. The Crypto Food Hall is targeted at independent restaurants, small chains, virtual restaurant operators and even food truck owners.

Contact:

Kate Ellis

contact@cordiakitchens.com

213-915-6673