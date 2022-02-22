Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Fatal accident at Blanket Mine

ST HELIER, Jersey, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with regret that Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) (“Caledonia”) confirms that an accident took place on the morning of 21 February 2022 at the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe, as a result of which one Blanket employee, Andrew Clydon Phiri (aged 35), was killed.



The accident involved a LHD loader in one of Blanket’s underground haulages.

Further details cannot be released pending the outcome of an ongoing enquiry into this incident by the relevant authorities.

Caledonia expresses its condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased.

Note: This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”) as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.