Purolator Installs Parcel Pending by Quadient Smart Lockers to Enhance Customer Experience and Meet Increased Package Delivery Demands

Paris, February 22, 2022



Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today that Purolator, one of Canada’s leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions providers, has installed more than 20 Parcel Pending by Quadient smart locker systems at its busiest terminals in Canada. The automated smart lockers provide Purolator’s customers with a convenient and secure way to retrieve their packages, any time, day or night.

The new locker systems are part of Purolator’s ongoing investments to enhance customer experience while meeting the demand of increased e-commerce package volumes. Smart parcel lockers are emerging as a logistics solution that speeds up delivery times, improves the delivery experience and increases package visibility. Parcel Pending by Quadient’s smart lockers supported Purolator through its busy 2021 holiday season, during which more than 12,000 shipments were kept safe from bad weather and from being stolen. It took customers approximately 15 seconds to collect their packages.

“We are always ready to deliver for our customers and are continuously investing in our network capacity to provide safer and more convenient ways for Canadians to ship and receive packages,” said Laurie Weston, senior director, Retail, Purolator. “Parcel Pending by Quadient parcel lockers are helping us meet the emerging demands of heightened online shopping habits.”

Packages are retrieved by customers at parcel lockers by using a one-time PIN or barcode provided to them via email, text messages or in-app mobile notifications. Parcel Pending by Quadient’s package tracking system integrates with Purolator’s back-end system, so customers receive communications about the delivery status of parcels.

“We are honored and excited to be working with Purolator to provide an outstanding parcel delivery experience for their customers,” said Daniel Malouf, chief solution officer, Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient. “Our daily focus on innovation allows us to offer Purolator the most advanced, modular, contactless and secure parcel locker technology to enhance the customer experience and drive additional efficiency in delivery.”

Quadient has more than 15,100 parcel locker stations installed worldwide in the carrier, retail, higher education, multifamily property and corporate segments.

