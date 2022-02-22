GigaHub: Gigi, The NFT Every Gamer Needs

Gauteng, South Africa, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing popularity of NFT collections have become extremely valuable over the last year, but none of them have been as unique as GigaHubs.

GigaHub, established in January 2021, is leading by example by setting high standards and using the space for the development of their brand. They are an established South African Lifestyle and Esports team that is creating an NFT collection, pulling traditional gamers into Solana/ Crypto space.

As a Premium Builds and Components Business for PCs, GigaHub looks to build both a Physical and VR Arena for their holders as a space for the gaming community to come hang out. With this, they also plan to launch an eCommerce store that focuses on selling computer products and related accessories, where payments can be made in the form of crypto as well as with your traditional currency. GigaHub NFTs, Gigi, gives you access to discounts across their store and holders can also use their native token to purchase products from the store which they can earn by staking their NFT.

The entire model has been built in a way that the holders of their Gen 1 drop, Gigi, will have the opportunity to win 1 of 5 Custom PC builds valued at $10,000 each or 1 of 100 SCUF custom controllers. The more Gigis you hold, the higher your chance of winning a prize. These prizes can be claimed as both a physical version and a digital version. The prizes will be airdrop to the winners and they can decide to sell their prize on the secondary market for $SOL or claim the physical version. If the holders claim the item, they will receive the physical version.

Upon the completion of the Physical Arena, a place for work and gaming, built in Johannesburg, South Africa. There will be a Gen 2 drop where members will get limited access to certain areas of the Arena, like the Indoor Half Pipe, Gaming Arena, Events Hall, Streaming rooms, VR rooms, and more. These benefits are not only limited to the members living in South Africa but outside as well. Several holders of their Gen 1 drop will stand a chance of being flown out to South Africa for the launch event for an all expenses paid trip.

Gigi NFT holders will also be eligible to participate in their $2000 Esports Tournament held monthly, which will be paid out in $SOL, in partnership with EZ Battles. NFT holders will get discounts on these tournaments off their site as well as one free entry a month to any EZ Battles other tournaments

By building high-end gaming computers, GigaHub wants to be an internationally recognized brand that makes NFTs as easy as gaming on your computer. To follow their vision closely, click here.

Website: https://www.gigahub.gg/