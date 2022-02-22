Proactive news headlines including First Graphene, Ora Banda Mining, Newfield Resources and Marmota Ltd

Sydney, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

First Graphene Ltd (ASX:FGR, OTCQB:FGPHF) has signed a collaboration agreement with Mayur Resources to develop low-carbon cement products using PureGRAPH ® -enhanced grinding aids and performance improvers. Click here

-enhanced grinding aids and performance improvers. Click here Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM) has launched an equity raising campaign for up to A$20 million comprising an institutional placement of up to A$5 million and a 4 for 13 accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately A$15 million. Click here

Newfield Resources Ltd (ASX:NWF) has strengthened its executive skillset with the appointment of Charl Barnard as general manager of the Tongo Diamond Mine in Sierra Leone. Click here

Marmota Ltd (ASX:MEU)’s first Bulk Leach Extractable Gold (BLEG) analysis of gold samples from its Aurora Tank Project in South Australia has yielded grades in excess of 200 g/t gold. Click here

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) has kicked off an auger drilling campaign at the Mansala Gold Project in Guinea, West Africa. Click here

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has discovered intense stockwork bedrock mineralisation at Bereko Prospect within the Kada Gold Project in Guinea with rock chip sampling returning results up to 171.5 g/t gold in artisanal workings within an extensive auger gold anomaly. Click here

Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) continues to make strong progress with construction work at the Norseman Gold Project in Western Australia as it targets first gold production in August 2022. Click here

Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM) has delivered strong operational and drilling progress, including first pass regional aircore (AC) and reverse circulation (RC) drilling, across its portfolio of gold assets in Western Australia. Click here

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has substantially expanded its proprietary MDMA analogue library through its partnership with the University of Western Australia (UWA). Click here

Sprintex Ltd (ASX:SIX) will host an open day at its new air compressor factory in Suzhou, China, in early March and this comes as the supercharger manufacturer releases its new product portfolio, which includes a new industrial air compressor. Click here

Red River Resources Ltd (ASX:RVR) has hit more high-grade polymetallic mineralisation, including gold, at Liontown within its Thalanga Operation in Queensland adding the potential for resource growth. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has confirmed the presence of lithium enrichment from its preliminary prospecting campaign at the recently acquired Graphic Lake Project in Ontario, Canada. Click here

Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) has received high-grade results of up to 4.0 metres at 13.6 g/t gold that point to a potential resource increase at Morila Super Pit within the 2.433-million-ounce Morila Gold Project in Mali. Click here

KneoMedia Ltd (ASX:KNM) has raised more than A$2 million through a placement of 166 million fully paid ordinary shares at A$0.0125 per share. Click here

Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) has completed drilling the shallow section of its maiden Enterprise 16#1 helium well within tenure in Las Animas County, Colorado. Click here

Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX) has released an encouraging financial report for the half year ended December 31, 2021. Click here

Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC) has highlighted the $500 million commitment from Federal and State governments for the final upgrade program to Great Central Road, which will include the logistics route for its flagship Lake Wells Sulphate of Potash Project (LSOP). Click here

Hiremii Ltd (ASX:HMI) has confirmed the share purchase plan (SPP) announced to the ASX on January 12 this year has closed, raising a total of $448,250. Click here

Red 5 Ltd (ASX:RED) believes that multiple drilling results across several prospects present the opportunity for gold resource growth, extending the Darlot mine’s footprint across several future mining areas. Click here

AuTECO Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUT, OTC:MNXMF) has received firm commitments to raise up to A$20 million through a placement of shares at an issue price of 8 cents a share. Click here

Medallion Metal Ltd (ASX:MM8) continues to report further "outstanding" results from its Harbour View deposit, part of the Kundip Mining Centre, within the greater Ravensthorpe Gold Project (RGP). Click here

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has opened a non-renounceable entitlement offer for about 106.5 million fully paid ordinary shares with the intention of raising more than $18 million before costs. Click here

