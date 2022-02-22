The Future of Medical Tubing Market Economy Size Expected a Growth of $15.59 Billion by 2028, According to Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Medical Tubing Market finds that increasing cases of respiratory diseases is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by growing demand for disposable tube-based medical devices, the total Global Medical Tubing Market is estimated to reach USD 15.59 Billion by 2028, up from USD 8.19 Billion in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.30%.



Furthermore, the increasing healthcare investments in emerging economies is also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Medical Tubing Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Medical Tubing Market by Structure (Single-lumen, Co-extruded, Multi-lumen, Tapered or Bump tubing), by Application (Bulk disposable tubing, Catheters & cannulas, Drug delivery System, Special Applications), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/medical-tubing-market-1153/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 180+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Market Dynamics :

Driver: Increasing Cases of Respiratory Diseases to Stimulate Market Growth

Respiratory diseases are one of the major causes of death and disability across the world. According to WHO, almost 3 million die and 65 million people suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease each year whereas approximately 334 million people suffer from asthma which is considered to be the most common chronic disease affecting 14% of all children across the globe. Furthermore, more than 1.4 million die and 10 million people suffer from tuberculosis (TB) each year along with that 1.6 million people die due to lung cancer each year. It also stated that 4 million people die globally from chronic respiratory disease. The use of medical tube devices helps treating patients suffering from respiratory disease more effectively. Thus, increasing cases of respiratory diseases is anticipated to augment the market in the forecast period.

Opportunity: Replacement of Metals with Plastics to Drive the Market Growth

The use of plastics with replacement of metals is anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Medical Tubing Market during the forecast period. Most of the healthcare products manufacturers are gradually shifting towards opting for plastics as a substitute for metals owing to the benefits it offer. Plastics have higher tensile strength, offer superior design flexibility, and reduce manufacturing costs and times along with lower packaging and shipping costs. Hence, it is widely used in the production of medical tubes like vascular catheters, conduits and stent holders. However, stringent and time-consuming approval process may hamper the growth of the market in near future. Moreover, the increase in innovation and customization of polymers and tubing structure will further support the growth of the market.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/medical-tubing-market-1153/1

Benefits of Purchasing Medical Tubing Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the healthcare industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Medical Tubing Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics





Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/medical-tubing-market-1153

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth in the Global Medical Tubing Market

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in Global Medical Tubing Market and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing demand from end-use applications such as catheters & cannulas, bulk Medical Tubing, and drug delivery systems, among from economies like India, South Korea, and China in the region. Additionally, the increasing population along with increasing health consciousness among consumers is also expected to support the growth of the Medical Tubing Market in near future.

North America held largest market share in 2021. The U.S. held the largest market share in North America in 2021. This is attributable to the growing incidences of chronic diseases in the region. Furthermore, availability of refined infrastructure and presence of key players is likely to support the regional growth of the market.

List of Prominent Players in the Medical Tubing Market:

Asahi Tec Corp.

MDC Industries

Nordson Corp.

ZARYS International Group

Hitachi Cable America Inc.

New Age Industries, Inc.

TE Connectivity

Freudenberg & Co. KG

Spectrum Plastics Group

ATAG SpA

Saint-Gobain

Bentec Medical

Trelleborg AB

MicroLumen, Inc.

Optinova

Vanguard Products Corp

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Medical Tubing Market by Structure (Single-lumen, Co-extruded, Multi-lumen, Tapered or Bump tubing ), by Application (Bulk disposable tubing, Catheters & cannulas, Drug delivery System, Special Applications), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/medical-tubing-market-992981

Recent Developments:

December, 2021: Medical Manufacturing Technologies announced the expansion of its catheter manufacturing and automation technologies with the acquisition of R&D Engineering (R&D) from Biomerics. This acquisition strengthens MMT’s offerings in core technology areas and enhances its end-to-end services platform.

May, 2020: Medtronic plc announced the launch of Kyphon Assist Directional Cannula for use with its balloon kyphoplasty (BKP) products to treat vertebral compression fractures due to osteoporosis, cancer or benign lesions.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Medical Tubing Market?

How will the Medical Tubing Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Medical Tubing Market?

What is the Medical Tubing market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Medical Tubing Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Medical Tubing Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 8.19 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 15.59 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 9.30% From 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Structure: - Single-Lumen, Co-Extruded, Multi-Lumen, Tapered or Bump Tubing, Braided Tubing



Application: - Bulk Disposable Tubing, Catheters & Cannulas, Drug Delivery System, Special Applications, Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/medical-tubing-market-1153/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/continuous-glucose-monitoring-devices-market-1340

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/continuous-glucose-monitoring-devices-market-1340 Artificial Pancreas Device System Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-pancreas-device-system-market-1335

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-pancreas-device-system-market-1335 Connected Health Device Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/connected-health-device-market-1329

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/connected-health-device-market-1329 Surgical Apparel Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/surgical-apparel-market-1322

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: